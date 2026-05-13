Victor Wembanyama completely changed the mood of the playoff series Tuesday night, and now the Minnesota Timberwolves are one loss away from elimination. After the San Antonio Spurs crushed Minnesota 126-97 in Game 5, Hall of Famer Reggie Miller openly questioned whether Rudy Gobert should still be starting. During TNT's live broadcast, Miller said the Timberwolves need more spacing and offense, even if that means benching their four-time Defensive Player of the Year for Naz Reid.

The criticism came after Gobert struggled badly in a must-win game, finishing with only four points and five rebounds while Wembanyama controlled both ends of the floor. Minnesota now trails 3-2 in the series, and with Game 6 heading back to Minneapolis, pressure is building around coach Chris Finch's next move.

Reggie Miller Says Timberwolves Should Replace Rudy Gobert With Naz Reid Against Victor Wembanyama

Miller did not hold back during the broadcast while discussing Minnesota's problems against Wembanyama. He said, “I think you've got to make a lineup change. I love Rudy Gobert, I love what he's stood for throughout his career, but if he's not going to get you anything in the post, if he's going to struggle offensively, to me, their best lineup is when they go small, bring in Naz Reid.”

The argument centered around spacing. Gobert's lack of shooting allows Wembanyama to stay near the paint, making it difficult for Anthony Edwards and Minnesota's guards to attack the basket. Naz Reid changes that because he can stretch the floor from deep. Reid has already made 12 three-pointers during the series and is shooting 36.2% from long range this season.

Minnesota still values Gobert's defense and rim protection, especially after his strong playoff work against Nikola Jokic earlier this postseason. But Wembanyama presents a completely different challenge because he can score from everywhere. That reality became impossible to ignore in Game 5, and it shifted attention directly toward Wembanyama's massive performance.

Victor Wembanyama Dominates Timberwolves After Returning From Game 4 Ejection

Sometimes playoff stars respond loudly after criticism, and Wembanyama did exactly that Tuesday night. After being ejected in Game 4 for elbowing Naz Reid, the 7-foot-4 Spurs star entered Game 5 with a completely different energy. The crowd inside Frost Bank Center felt it immediately as he exploded early and never allowed Minnesota to recover.

Wembanyama finished with 27 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks while shooting 9-for-16 from the field. He scored 18 points in the first quarter alone and became just the third player in the last 30 years to record 18 points and six rebounds in the opening quarter of a playoff game, joining LeBron James and Nikola Jokic, according to Stathead.

After the game, Anthony Edwards admitted the Timberwolves had no real answer for him. Edwards said, “I mean, tonight, some of the stuff Wemby was doing, you don't really have an answer for it. Just kinda hoped he misses.” That quote perfectly summed up Minnesota's frustration because this series is no longer only about stopping Wembanyama. It is now about whether the Timberwolves are willing to completely change their identity before their season ends.