Former NBA guard Malik Beasley is once again at the center of a major controversy, and this time the stakes are much higher. According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Beasley has been federally indicted on charges connected to an illegal sports betting scheme. The indictment, announced on June 29, also includes former NBA veteran Ed Davis. Federal prosecutors allege that the pair took part in a scheme involving NBA prop bets during the 2023-24 season, raising fresh concerns about gambling and the integrity of professional basketball.

Malik Beasley Indicted On Federal Gambling Charges In NBA Betting Scheme

The news was first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, while details of the indictment were published by The New York Times and The Associated Press. Prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York allege that Malik Beasley manipulated aspects of his on-court performance in at least four Milwaukee Bucks games during the 2023-24 season to influence prop bets. Former NBA player Ed Davis and four others were also named in the federal indictment.

According to the indictment, Beasley allegedly accumulated millions of dollars in gambling debt. Prosecutors claim Davis loaned him money and that Beasley later participated in the betting scheme to repay those debts. The charges include sports bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, honest services fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said, “Bribery and insider betting schemes like this one erode the integrity of American sports and victimize the sports-watching public.”

The government is reportedly arranging Beasley's voluntary surrender later this week. It is important to note that an indictment is not a conviction, and Beasley remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. Still, the case has already cast serious doubt over his NBA future and has once again placed the league's gambling policies under the spotlight.

Malik Beasley And Ed Davis Case Adds To Growing NBA Gambling Concerns

The latest developments come at a time when the NBA is already dealing with increased scrutiny around sports betting. Over the last two years, several investigations involving players, coaches, and insiders have emerged, making every new allegation even more significant for the league.

Federal investigators allege that suspicious betting activity was detected during several Milwaukee Bucks games between January and March 2024. One example cited in court documents involved a January 26, 2024 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where bettors reportedly placed heavy wagers on Beasley's statistical unders. Prosecutors also referenced text messages and financial records as part of the evidence gathered during the investigation.

For Beasley, the fallout has been enormous. ESPN previously reported that the Detroit Pistons withdrew a reported three-year, $42 million offer after learning about the federal investigation. Now, with formal charges filed, the nine-year NBA veteran faces not only a legal battle but also questions about whether he will ever play in the league again. As legal sports betting continues to grow across the United States, this case could become one of the most important tests yet for protecting the integrity of the NBA.