Kelly Oubre Jr. has found a new home, and this move could give the Indiana Pacers another strong option on the wing. After spending the last three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Oubre has agreed to a two-year deal worth nearly $17 million with Indiana. The news was first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania. The signing comes as the Pacers continue adding experienced players after reaching the NBA Finals last season.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Signs With Indiana Pacers On A 2-Year, $17 Million Contract

The Indiana Pacers have added another important piece to their roster by signing Kelly Oubre Jr. to a two-year contract worth nearly $17 million. ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the agreement. Oubre entered free agency after finishing his contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he played three seasons. Before signing, he also met with the Pacers, 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Portland Trail Blazers, according to Yahoo Sports.

Oubre gives Indiana more size, athleticism, and defensive depth on the wing. Last season, he averaged 14.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting a career-best 36% from three-point range. Even though injuries limited him to 50 games, he remained one of Philadelphia's most reliable two-way players whenever he was healthy.

This move also shows that Indiana is focused on adding experienced players who can help right away. Oubre has played for several NBA teams and brings playoff experience with him. His arrival gives the Pacers another dependable option as they look to stay among the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Kelly Oubre Jr. Brings Experience And Two-Way Play To Indiana

Kelly Oubre Jr. has built a reputation as a player who brings energy on both ends of the floor. His scoring usually grabs attention, but his ability to defend different positions has also made him valuable throughout his NBA career. That experience could become a big plus for Indiana next season.

During his time with Philadelphia, Oubre often guarded some of the league's toughest players in the playoffs. He also spoke about continuing to improve every season, saying, “Every year that I've come into this league, I've learned something, and I've grown in some areas. So I want to continue that trend.” That mindset fits well with a Pacers team that is trying to build on last season's success.

Now the attention shifts to how quickly Oubre fits into Indiana's system. If he stays healthy, the Pacers could have another reliable contributor in their rotation. His signing may not be the biggest move of free agency, but it could become one of the smartest as Indiana prepares for another deep playoff run.