Becky Hammon and the New York Knicks are suddenly back in the same conversation, but not because of basketball strategy. Days after the Knicks celebrated their long-awaited NBA championship, veteran New York reporter Adam Schein revived one of Hammon's old comments and turned it into a viral talking point. Referring to her past doubts about the franchise, Schein jokingly declared that Hammon should be kept away from both the championship parade and New York City itself, putting fresh attention on a prediction that did not age well.

Adam Schein Revives Becky Hammon's Knicks Comments After New York's NBA Title

The story began with a video shared on Adam Schein's Instagram page. Looking back at Becky Hammon's past criticism of the Knicks, Schein playfully announced, “Becky Hammon is officially banned from the parade. In fact, I'll take it a step further, she's banned from not only the parade, but from New York City. All five boroughs. So we'll give it a 365-day banishment for Becky, not a lifetime ban.”

The reason behind the joke goes back to 2023 when Hammon appeared as an analyst on ESPN's NBA Today. At the time, she said the Knicks did not have a true “1A dude,” meaning a superstar capable of leading a team to an NBA championship. She specifically questioned whether a team led by Jalen Brunson could reach that level.

Fast forward to 2026, and Knicks fans now have plenty of evidence to push back. Jalen Brunson led New York to its first NBA title in more than five decades, capped by a 45-point performance in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. His run ended with NBA Finals MVP honors, making Hammon's old assessment a major talking point once again.

Jalen Brunson's Championship Run Changed The Conversation Around The Knicks

Sometimes a prediction follows a person for years. Even when circumstances change, fans rarely forget. That is exactly what happened here as New York supporters continued revisiting comments made long before the championship celebration began.

What added fuel to the debate was that Hammon reportedly maintained her position even after Brunson won Eastern Conference Finals MVP. Looking back now, many fans see that moment as proof that Brunson had already developed into the kind of player Hammon believed the Knicks were missing.

Still, most of the reaction has been playful rather than serious. Schein's comments were clearly delivered as fan banter after an emotional championship season. Yet the story highlights how quickly opinions can return once a team proves doubters wrong. After waiting 53 years for a title, Knicks fans are enjoying every moment and making sure nobody forgets who questioned their team along the way.