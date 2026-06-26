Former US President Barack Obama believes the way basketball is played today is putting far more strain on players' bodies than it did during Michael Jordan's era. Speaking on the latest episode of the All the Smoke podcast, Obama said the modern NBA demands much more movement from defenders, and he feels that could be one reason behind the growing number of soft tissue injuries across the league.

Obama On Why Injuries Are Increasing

While looking back at the NBA of the 1990s, Obama said the game has changed completely, especially because of the rise of three-point shooting. “And I wonder sometimes whether that accounts for some of these injuries, soft tissue injuries,” said Obama on the recent All the Smoke podcast, while discussing the players moving a lot to defend today.

“Quad, calf, Achilles. For me, the 90s were peak basketball cause I was here in Chicago and Michael and the Bulls. But you watch some of those old classics, they're tough, and folks are physical, and you know, there weren't really flagrant fouls like you basically had to fend for yourself. But folks just aren't shooting that many threes. So everything's kind of packed in the paint. People are coming and bringing it down. And so now the amount of wear and tear just seems a lot, a lot because even the big guys can shoot now.”

Obama said defenders today have to cover much more ground than players did in the 1990s. Instead of staying close to the basket, they now have to rush out to guard shooters all over the floor, putting extra pressure on their legs.

Modern NBA Has Brought New Challenges

The rise of three-point shooting has changed the game. Defenders now have to cover more ground and constantly chase shooters, putting more strain on their bodies.

According to Sportico, there were 22 hamstring injuries in the first month of the current season, up from 15 during the same period in 2021-22.

This year's playoffs also saw major injuries. Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard and Tyrese Haliburton suffered season-ending Achilles injuries, while stars like Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Jimmy Butler and Luka Doncic have all missed time in recent seasons because of various leg injuries.

Barack Obama Is Impressed By Victor Wembanyama

While explaining how difficult modern defence has become, Obama pointed to Victor Wembanyama as an example of a player built for today's NBA. “The way he was playing, I think Wemby will end up being as good as we're projecting. I watched him at the All-Star Game. It was the first time I'd seen him live. And I don't remember somebody that big moving like that,” Obama said on All The Smoke.

“Playing defense today is so much harder because you have to close out everything. So it used to be that you planted yourself in the paint and you were a rim protector. But I'm watching him on defense now. The way they're using him, he's in the paint and then trying to close out to a three-pointer.”

Wembanyama averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.1 blocks this season. His ability to protect the rim while also defending players on the perimeter is exactly the kind of skill Obama believes the modern NBA now demands.