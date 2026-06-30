The Atlanta Dream have made another roster move, and this one could solve a problem that has followed them for weeks. On June 29, Atlanta announced the signing of former WNBA champion Jaylyn Sherrod to a developmental contract. The move brings extra depth to a team led by Angel Reese, Allisha Gray, and Rhyne Howard, while also adding a guard known for creating plays and defending with energy. Sherrod arrives with championship experience despite being only in her third WNBA season. She was part of the New York Liberty squad that won the 2024 WNBA title and later spent time with the Minnesota Lynx. With Atlanta searching for more stability in the backcourt, the Dream hope Sherrod can provide exactly that at an important stage of the season.

Atlanta Dream Sign Jaylyn Sherrod To Strengthen Backcourt Depth

The Atlanta Dream announced the signing of Jaylyn Sherrod on June 29, according to the team's official release. Because developmental contracts are only available to players with up to three years of league experience, Sherrod qualifies for the deal in her third WNBA season. Under league rules, she can appear in a maximum of 12 regular-season games and is not eligible for postseason action.

Sherrod's journey has been impressive. After going undrafted in 2024, she earned a training camp deal with the New York Liberty, worked her way onto the roster, and became a WNBA champion during her rookie year. The former University of Colorado guard has built a reputation as a tough defender and an unselfish passer rather than a high-volume scorer.

That style could be valuable for Atlanta. While Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard have carried much of the scoring load, the Dream have occasionally struggled with turnovers and consistent ball movement. Sherrod's arrival now shifts attention to whether Atlanta can turn its talented roster into a serious playoff contender.

Atlanta Dream Continue Searching For Consistency Around Angel Reese

On paper, Atlanta still looks like one of the WNBA's strongest teams. The core featuring Angel Reese, Allisha Gray, and Rhyne Howard has helped the Dream stay near the top of the standings. Yet recent results have shown that the roster still has areas that need improvement.

The Dream have dropped three straight games, exposing concerns about turnovers, rebounding, and overall offensive rhythm. The team relies heavily on perimeter shooting, regularly attempting more than 30 three-pointers per game. When those shots are not falling, Atlanta has struggled to maintain control, especially when key players are unavailable.

Injuries have also complicated matters. Jordin Canada has missed time this season, limiting Atlanta's options at point guard, while other absences have forced constant lineup adjustments. Sherrod may not fix every issue immediately, but her addition gives the Dream another steady option as they push toward the postseason and try to prove they can make a deep playoff run.