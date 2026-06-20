There are not many players who can turn a missed shot into a historic moment, but Angel Reese did exactly that on Saturday. During the Atlanta Dream's blockbuster game against the Indiana Fever, Reese grabbed her 1,000th career rebound and once again reminded everyone why she is already considered one of the WNBA's best rebounders. The milestone came with 4:31 remaining in the third quarter when Reese collected Allisha Gray's missed layup, secured the offensive rebound, and finished with a putback basket. The play helped Atlanta extend its lead to 70-65 during a dominant third quarter. More importantly, it made Reese the fastest player in WNBA history to record 1,000 career rebounds, reaching the mark in just 79 games.

Angel Reese Breaks Tina Charles' WNBA Rebounding Record In Just 79 Games

Reese's latest achievement was not just another statistical milestone. It was a record that many believed would stand for years. According to The Sporting News, Reese reached 1,000 rebounds a full 10 games faster than former WNBA MVP Tina Charles, who previously held the record after reaching the mark in 89 games.

The historic rebound came exactly how fans have come to expect from Reese, on the offensive glass. After Allisha Gray missed a layup, Reese powered through traffic, secured possession, and converted the putback. The sequence perfectly reflected the style that has made her one of the league's most dominant rebounders.

What makes this accomplishment even more impressive is how early Reese is in her professional career. She has played fewer than 80 WNBA games, yet she is already rewriting record books. That milestone also raises a bigger question: just how many rebounding records can Reese break if she continues at this pace?

Angel Reese's Rebounding Dominance Continues To Shape Her WNBA Legacy

Reese's rise has happened remarkably fast. Since entering the WNBA, she has consistently controlled the boards and built a reputation as one of the toughest players around the basket. Every season seems to bring another record, making her performances impossible to ignore.

The comparison with Tina Charles highlights the significance of Reese's achievement. Charles is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in WNBA history and remains one of the league's all-time leading scorers. Passing a player of that caliber this early in her career shows just how special Reese's talent truly is.

While Reese will now focus on helping the Atlanta Dream compete for a championship, Saturday's milestone proved that her legacy is already taking shape. Records can be broken, but reaching 1,000 rebounds faster than anyone in league history is the kind of achievement that could define an entire career.