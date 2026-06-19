Angel Reese knew she was walking a fine line against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Thursday night. With fouls piling up early and the game getting more physical by the minute, the Atlanta Dream forward had to quickly change her approach. Instead of letting frustration take over, Reese stayed calm, managed her foul trouble, and helped Atlanta secure a 108-101 victory.

Speaking after the game, Reese explained how important it was to remain available for her team despite picking up four personal fouls before halftime. Her ability to stay on the floor proved crucial as the Dream closed out an important win over one of their biggest rivals.

Angel Reese Credits Smart Decision-Making After Early Foul Trouble Against Caitlin Clark

The game could have gone in a very different direction for Angel Reese. By the second quarter, she had already collected four fouls and was in danger of fouling out. That forced her to adjust immediately and focus on staying disciplined for the rest of the night.

“Kind of just playing smart, being composed and just controlling what I can control,” Reese said during her postgame press conference. The video was later shared by X user Vick. “I knew I had four and it was going to be another 20 minutes where I knew I couldn't really get another one, or I would have to sit for a pretty long time. So, trying to stay on the court as much as I can.”

That approach paid off. Reese did not pick up another foul after halftime and remained an important presence for Atlanta. More importantly, she turned her disciplined play into production. Her performance helped Atlanta maintain control and eventually finish off the Fever. While Reese's night was defined by patience and composure, the contest also brought another challenging evening for Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin Clark Faces Tough Finish as Dream And Fever Rivalry Heats Up

The matchup remained intense from start to finish, and Caitlin Clark also found herself dealing with foul trouble. Like Reese, she spent time on the bench after collecting her fifth foul, limiting her impact during a critical stretch of the game.

Even so, Clark still delivered 26 points, two rebounds, and seven assists. However, when she returned with just 3:28 remaining, Indiana was already trying to recover from Atlanta's momentum. The Fever pushed hard but could not complete the comeback.

Reese later revealed that her teammates helped keep her relaxed while she was on the bench. “They were laughing with me and saying they don't want me on the bench anymore because I'm joking around on the bench,” she said. That lighter atmosphere may have helped her stay focused when she returned.

With the Dream taking this meeting, attention now shifts to the teams' next matchup on Saturday. If Thursday's game was any indication, fans can expect another physical and emotional battle between Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and two teams that continue to build a compelling rivalry.