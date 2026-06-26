Alyssa Thomas' punishment has finally been decided, and the WNBA is not taking the incident lightly. After days of debate surrounding her contact with Caitlin Clark during the Indiana Fever-Phoenix Mercury game, the league stepped in with disciplinary action. While fans expected some form of punishment, many were waiting to see whether it would go beyond a suspension. The decision is now official: Thomas will sit out one game and pay a financial penalty, but her absence from the court will not last long.

The WNBA announced on June 25 that Alyssa Thomas had received a Flagrant 2 foul, a one-game suspension, and a fine after a postgame review of her contact with Caitlin Clark during a loose-ball scramble on June 24.

Alyssa Thomas Fine And Suspension Details Confirm When She Can Return

The biggest question surrounding Alyssa Thomas has now been answered. The Phoenix Mercury veteran has been fined $1,000 and suspended for one game after the WNBA upgraded the no-call involving Caitlin Clark to a Flagrant 2 foul. According to the league, Thomas made “reckless” contact with Clark's throat area during a scramble for possession. The punishment was announced on June 25 following a league review.

Thomas will serve the suspension on June 27 when the Mercury face the Toronto Tempo on the road. That means she will miss only that matchup and will become eligible to return for Phoenix's next game immediately afterward. As of June 26, no additional suspension, extra fine, or further disciplinary action has been announced by the league.

For now, the one-game ban and fine represent the full punishment handed down by the WNBA. While some fans believe the penalty should have been harsher, the league has not indicated that further action is being considered. The focus will now shift to Thomas' return and how the Mercury perform without one of their key players.

Alyssa Thomas Incident Adds To Flagrant Foul Record But No Further Punishment Is Expected

The controversy surrounding the play may continue, but Alyssa Thomas' immediate punishment appears complete. The veteran forward is known for her physical style of play, and this latest incident has once again sparked conversations about player safety and officiating standards across the league.

The play happened during Phoenix's 111-109 win over the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. During a loose-ball scramble in the second quarter, Thomas made contact with Caitlin Clark's throat area while both players were on the floor. Fever head coach Stephanie White later criticized officials, calling the missed call “egregious” and “absolutely unacceptable.”

Although this Flagrant 2 will add to Thomas' flagrant foul points total, it does not trigger any extra suspension right now. WNBA rules allow further punishment only when players reach certain thresholds. Unless another review or appeal changes things, Thomas is expected back after serving her one-game suspension. The decision matters because it closes one chapter in a heated Mercury-Fever rivalry while keeping the broader discussion around player safety alive.