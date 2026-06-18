New York Knicks celebrations brought joy to millions of fans, but for taxi driver Noureddine Bitat, the night ended very differently. Days after a crowd attacked his cab during the Knicks' NBA Finals celebrations, the 59-year-old driver received life-changing support. According to CBS News and ABC7 New York, rapper French Montana joined a fundraising effort that raised $75,000 for Bitat after he was injured and left unable to work following the incident near Madison Square Garden.

Noureddine Bitat Receives $75,000 After Knicks Celebration Attack

The incident happened after Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and the Knicks completed a stunning comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. As fans poured into the streets around Madison Square Garden, Bitat found himself trapped in the middle of the celebration near Seventh Avenue and West 36th Street.

Speaking to CBS News through a translator, Bitat described the frightening moments. He said, "Someone opened the car and grabbed me out of the car by my neck. Some others were punching me on the head. I saw them opening the doors, the four doors, even the trunk. They were smashing, shattering the windshield, and I was really scared." Reports said his cab was badly damaged, while he suffered pain, dizziness and broken glasses.

The story quickly spread beyond New York sports circles. While authorities investigated the attack and searched for suspects connected to the incident, another response was quietly growing. That support would soon change Bitat's situation and bring attention to the man behind the headlines.

French Montana Steps In To Help Noureddine Bitat Rebuild His Life

Sometimes the biggest story comes after the crowd leaves. While many people focused on the celebration itself, others began paying attention to the taxi driver whose life had been turned upside down in a matter of minutes.

According to CBS Mornings, French Montana partnered with content creator Zachery Dereniowski and the New York Taxi Workers Alliance to launch a fundraiser. The campaign attracted more than 2,000 donors and eventually raised enough money for Montana to present Bitat with a $75,000 check. The rapper also pledged to help cover at least six months of living expenses.

French Montana explained why the story touched him personally. His father worked as a New York City cab driver after immigrating from Morocco. Speaking on CBS Mornings, he said, "I just saw a man trying to feed his family." He added, "He was just happen to be working around the place… He doesn't deserve it." Bitat, an Algerian immigrant, is a husband, father of three and former Arabic-language teacher. His story reminds people that behind every major sports celebration are workers simply trying to get through their day. In the end, the support he received may be remembered just as much as the game itself.