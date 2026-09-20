Gable Steveson needed only 12 seconds to lose his first MMA fight, and the noise around it has not stopped since. Sean Sharaf landed one left hook at UFC 331, the heavyweight prospect was knocked out, and Steveson was gone from the cage before the official decision was read. Few saw it coming.

Now, his manager, Abe Kawa put his thoughts on Instagram after the fight. The message works as a defense for the fighter, a plea for patience and a promise all at once.

Gable Steveson's Manager Reacts To His Client's 12-Second KO Loss

Gable Steveson's manager, Abe Kawa, answered the criticism on Instagram after UFC 331. The post was long, direct and clearly written with the pile-on in mind. Kawa said Steveson got caught, the crowd booed him and his opponent ran his mouth. The world, he wrote, seemed to be kicking a man who was already down. Kawa described all of it as part of the path his client picked for himself.

"It's ok that Gable got caught. It's ok that he was booed. It's ok his opponent talked ****. It's ok that the world is kicking him when down. It's the life he chose. Islam got clipped. Arman has lost. DJ has lost. Gsp lost. Dc lost. Jose Aldo lost. All went on to have absolutely legendary careers. We stand by our guy. He will be back real soon and he will be great!" Kawa shared on his Instagram.

It was the first loss of his MMA career. It was also his first defeat in any active competition since Wyatt Hendrickson stunned him in the NCAA finals in March 2025.

Now, it is fair to assume that the heavyweight will take the rest of the year off and return in 2027, with the UFC likely to pick an opponent who is less of a knockout threat. The same piece says Steveson is still an elite prospect, but has a lot of work to do before he becomes a top contender.

UFC World Reacts To Gable Steveson's Disappointing Defeat

Most of the anger was aimed at what happened after the knockout. Steveson regained consciousness, left the Octagon early and headed to the back before the official decision could be read.

UFC Hall of Famer, Daniel Cormier called Steveson an "ungrateful loser." His point was about etiquette in defeat. A fighter stands there, takes the loss and lets the winner enjoy the moment, Cormier said, even when he is concussed. He added that he has cried in that exact spot himself.

Dana White took a softer line. Asked about it at the UFC 331 press conference, the UFC CEO said he was largely unsurprised, even with the company's heavy investment in Steveson as a prospect. White pointed to the weight of expectations, then recalled Forrest Griffin bolting from the Octagon after winning his trilogy fight with Tito Ortiz at UFC 148 in 2012. "These things happen," White said.

Sharaf, the man behind all of it, kept his tone respectful after the fight, despite the trash talk between the two before it. The win was his first in the Octagon after two straight knockout losses, and it moved him to 5-2. He said he saw Steveson leaving, but his mind was on his own first UFC loss at 4-0 and how a defeat can make a fighter better. "He's got a hell of a lot of talent," Sharaf said, adding that fans will see Steveson again.