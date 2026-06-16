Tiger Woods will not be part of this week's U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, with the three-time champion still away from competitive golf as he focuses on recovery following his arrest and ongoing treatment. The 15-time Major winner is one of the biggest names in the sport, but his absence is once again a talking point as the season's third Major gets underway. While players such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm prepare to battle for the title, Woods continues to work through personal, legal and health challenges away from the course.

Why Tiger Woods Is Missing the U.S. Open

Tiger Woods has not played competitively since stepping away from golf earlier this year following a rollover crash in Florida. The golfer was arrested after the incident and charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. According to authorities, the crash occurred after Woods' vehicle collided with a pickup truck before rolling over. No injuries were reported. Woods has since entered a plea of not guilty in the case.

His decision to step back from golf came shortly after the arrest, with reports indicating that he travelled to Switzerland for treatment in the months that followed.

Tiger Woods' Recent Sighting Raises Questions About Return

Although the golf legend has largely remained out of the spotlight, he was reportedly seen back in Florida on Friday. The sighting has sparked interest in when the former world No. 1 could return to competition, though there is no official timeline for his comeback.

Injury Problems Continue to Impact Career

Even before his latest legal troubles, Woods had struggled to maintain a regular playing schedule. In 2025, he ruptured his Achilles tendon and also underwent back surgery, adding to a long list of physical setbacks that have limited his appearances in recent years.

He did briefly return to action earlier this year when he played in the TGL indoor final in March, but has not competed on the traditional tour since then.

A Strong U.S. Open Legacy

Despite his absence, Tiger Woods' history at the U.S. Open remains one of the most memorable in modern golf. He lifted the trophy for the first time in 2000 before winning again in 2002. His most recent U.S. Open win came in 2008 at Torrey Pines, where he defeated Rocco Mediate in a dramatic 19-hole playoff despite dealing with a leg injury.

What Comes Next For Tiger Woods

While the spotlight this week falls on golf's current stars at Shinnecock Hills, questions about Woods' future remain unanswered. With no return date announced and legal proceedings still ongoing, the focus for the 49-year-old seems to remain on recovery and treatment rather than competition. On the personal front, his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, is battling breast cancer.