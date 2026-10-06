Tiger Woods is now eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions, but Michael Kim does not think his arrival would instantly turn into big money for the senior circuit. Woods turned 50 on December 30, 2025, making him eligible for the tour. However, he has not announced when he will make his Champions Tour debut. His last official PGA Tour start came at the 2024 Open Championship, where he missed the cut. The PGA Tour has Woods listed as a 50-year-old player on its Champions Tour profile.

Michael Kim Explains Why Tiger Woods Needs To Commit Early

Kim shared his view on X while discussing how the senior tour makes money. His point was simple: Woods' name could bring huge attention, but tournaments need enough time to prepare for that attention.

“Lots of Tiger comments. It sounds like a massive financial boost immediately but in actuality it's not that simple. If tiger doesn't announce the tournament he's going to well beforehand, they can't sell extra hospitality and sponsors based on Tiger being there. Then they have to find last minute parking, extra security at spots that aren't ready to handle that many people. It's a lot of logistical stuff that the tournament has to organize quickly for not a ton of immediate dollars. If he comes back each yr that's obviously a whole different story.”

The comments came after a discussion about the Champions Tour's finances. Kim, who is 33 and won the 2018 John Deere Classic, said he had heard the senior circuit was moving toward becoming net positive.

That is why he sees a difference between Woods making a surprise appearance and Woods committing to several tournaments ahead of time. With early notice, events can plan hospitality sales, sponsorships, parking and security around the expected crowd.

Tiger Woods Could Still Deliver Huge TV Numbers

There is another part of the argument. Golf writer Bob Harig believes a Woods appearance would immediately bring major television attention to the Champions Tour.

“If Tiger plays the Champions Tour event, the ratings for that event are going to be off the charts. There's going to be tons of people watching. They'll be inside the ropes. They'll be competing with guys who are really, really good. He's probably not going to win. He'll be nervous, and it's a great testing ground for him to get his game in shape.”

The PGA Tour has also prepared for the possibility of Woods joining the senior circuit. President Miller Brady previously said the tour had done “wideboarding” for the day Woods commits.

For now, though, Woods has not confirmed a Champions Tour start. His return could bring a major audience, but Kim's point is that turning that attention into immediate tournament revenue would require planning before he arrives.