Jon Rahm will miss the 2026 Spanish Open as he and his wife, Kelley Cahill, wait for the birth of their fourth child. The decision means Rahm will not get the chance to win the event for a record fourth time this week. The Spanish golfer has won the tournament three times, matching the mark set by his childhood hero, Seve Ballesteros. The 2026 Spanish Open starts Thursday, October 8, at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and runs through October 11. Rahm had been expected to play, but he had already said earlier this year that his wife's October due date could change his plans. TenGolf first reported that his participation had become unlikely.

Jon Rahm Misses Chance To Pass Seve Ballesteros

Rahm won the Spanish Open in 2018, 2019 and 2022. A fourth victory would have moved him ahead of Ballesteros, who also won the event three times. However, Ángel de la Torre remains the tournament's all-time leader with five wins. The Spanish Golf Federation had listed Rahm among the main attractions for this year's event before his withdrawal.

The decision was not completely unexpected. Rahm had spoken about the difficulty of playing in Spain while his wife was due to give birth. He also missed last week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. With his family in the United States, he chose to stay close to them instead of travelling to Madrid.

Rahm's absence also affects his DP World Tour schedule. He agreed earlier this year to a deal that allowed him to continue playing LIV Golf events without further sanctions during the 2026 season. He still has requirements to meet if he wants to keep his DP World Tour status, and his remaining schedule is now an issue after missing the Spanish Open.

Jon Rahm's LIV Golf Future Is Still Unclear

Rahm's decision comes at a busy time for LIV Golf. The league filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September as part of a planned restructuring with BC Partners. Court records also showed that Rahm is among the players owed millions by LIV Golf.

Rahm has had a strong 2026 season despite the uncertainty. He won the LIV Golf Individual Championship for a third straight year and picked up individual wins in Hong Kong and Mexico City. He also finished second at the PGA Championship, earning $1.804 million.

For now, Rahm's focus is elsewhere. His fourth Spanish Open title will have to wait, while his next steps on both the DP World Tour and LIV Golf remain to be decided.