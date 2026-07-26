India's finest is now the best in the world. Anahat Singh scripted history in Canada as she became the first athlete from the country to win the World Junior Squash Championships title. The Gen-Z sensation proved to be simply too much to handle for Egypt's Ruqayya Salem, securing a 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-9) victory in the girls' singles final on Saturday. In the process, Anahat ended India's long wait for the junior world championship title, bettering Joshna Chinappa's runner-up finish in 2005.

Born in 2008, Anahat comes from a family with sports in their blood. Her father, Gursharan Singh, and mother, Tani Vadehra, played field hockey, while her uncle played tennis. Anahat first started playing badminton, having been inspired by PV Sindhu's exploits on the court. However, it was squash where she truly found her home.

Anahat initially switched to squash casually, but after a few tournaments, she really started to like the sport and decided to turn professional. At just 14 years old, Anahat Singh announced herself on the global stage by becoming the youngest athlete to represent India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

That standout moment capped off an extraordinary rise for the young prodigy, who had already spent years dominating the international junior squash circuit. Her breakthrough came in 2019 when she claimed the British Junior Open Under-11 crown, alongside sweeping titles at the European, Dutch, and Scottish Junior Opens. She continued her unstoppable run in 2021 by taking home the US Junior Open title after defeating Egypt's Jayda Marei in the final. By 2022, Anahat added the Asian Junior Championship Under-15 trophy, as well as the German and Dutch Junior Open titles, to her rapidly growing cabinet.

In 2025, Anahat was named the Young Player of the Year and Challenger Player of the Year at the PSA Awards. She further went on to win a gold medal at the World Cup, two gold medals at the Asian Championships, and a bronze at the World Junior Championships. The ultimate moment of glory came in 2026 as she ended Egypt's 15-year dominance in the girls' singles category.

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