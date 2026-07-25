Anahat Singh on Saturday became the first Indian to be crowned world junior squash champion after beating Ruqayya Salem of Egypt in the summit clash at Ontario, Canada. World number 20 and top seed Anahat defeated Ruqayya 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women's final of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships. Anahat won a bronze medal last year after reaching the semifinals.

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