Story ProgressBack to home
Anahat Singh Scripts History, Becomes First Indian To Win World Junior Squash Championship
Anahat Singh on Saturday became the first Indian to be crowned world junior squash champion after beating Ruqayya Salem of Egypt in the summit clash at Ontario, Canada.
Anahat Singh in action.© X (formerly Twitter)
- Anahat Singh became the first Indian world junior squash champion
- She defeated Ruqayya Salem of Egypt in the women's final
- Anahat was the top seed and world number 20 in the tournament
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
Anahat Singh on Saturday became the first Indian to be crowned world junior squash champion after beating Ruqayya Salem of Egypt in the summit clash at Ontario, Canada. World number 20 and top seed Anahat defeated Ruqayya 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women's final of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships. Anahat won a bronze medal last year after reaching the semifinals.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket, Football Updates, Check Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth Games News, Commonwealth Games Schedule , and Commonwealth Games Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.