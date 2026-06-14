UFC Freedom 250 At White House, LIVE Updates: The Ultimate Fighting Championship will be hosting UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Monday (IST), though the start of the event had to be delayed by an hour due to bad weather. This event is a one-of-a-kind showcase, marking the first time in history that the presidential residence will stage a professional combat sports event. The main event will see UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria defend his title against fan-favorite Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira will move up in weight to face Ciryl Gane for the Interim Heavyweight Championship. With an unprecedented setting and a massive title fight on the card, this historic night has all the ingredients to become one of the most memorable events in UFC history.
UFC At White House Live: Sean Strickland Put In Police Van
Meanwhile, Sean Strickland, who has been trolling Donald Trump since the event was announced, has been put into the back of a police van after causing a mayhem with fans at the UFC White House event. “I’m pretty sure I didn’t break any laws,” he said in a video that has been shared on social media.
Sean Strickland has been put into the back of a police van after causing a commotion with fans at the UFC White House event— Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) June 14, 2026
“I’m pretty sure I didn’t break any laws” pic.twitter.com/HWUmNkO02o
UFC Freedom 250 Live Updates: Fight Card
Here's a look at the full fight card:
- Lightweight championship: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje
- Interim heavyweight championship: Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane
- Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi
- Heavyweight: Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis
- Lightweight: Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler
- Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus
- Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia
UFC At White House Live Updates: Cost Of Event
The total cost to organise UFC Freedom 250 was over Rs 500 crore. The 'Claw' alone is supposed to have cost around Rs 250 crore.
UFC At White House Live Updates: A Look At The Arena
Here's a look at the arena, prepared for the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House:
Who’s ready for UFC Freedom 250?— Beard Vet (@Beardvet) June 14, 2026
I’m so pumped 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VDmoxQI74u
UFC Freedom 250 Live Updates: "The Claw" That UFC Built At White House
"The Claw", a metal structure looming over the cage, is a sight entirely unprecedented on the White House grounds. Fabricated by the Belgian event staging company Stageco, it was shipped internationally to the rural Pennsylvania headquarters of UFC partner TAIT Towers. Its initial assembly and modification there quickly drew the ire of nearby residents.
"Building in an empty parking lot certainly caught the attention of the neighbourhood," remarked UFC executive producer Craig Borsari.
UFC At White House Live Updates: Why Is The Event Being Held?
What's behind the Freedom 250 event at White House? There are two different schools of thought. The fights are being held either to celebrate the 250th birthday of America, which is still about three weeks away, or the 80th birthday of Donald Trump. The answer varies from person to person.
UFC White House Event Live: Bad Weather Delays Start
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UFC Freedom 250 at White House. An event like this is a first for the South Lawn at the White House, though not completely alien. Former US President Warren G. Harding and his wife invited tennis champions for a tournament in the past. The wait for the UFC Freedom 250, however, gets longer as the start of the event had to be delayed by an hour due to bad weather conditions. The event is now scheduled to start at 6:30 AM IST.