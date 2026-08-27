Navneet Kaur scored a brace as the Indian women's hockey team defeated Germany 3-1 in a classification match to finish a creditable fifth at the FIH World Cup in Amstelveen on Thursday. This is India's best-ever finish since the inaugural edition in 1974. After a barren first half, India scored two goals in the third quarter. Ishika gave India the lead in the 43rd minute through a field goal before Navneet converted a penalty corner in the 44th minute. Navneet scored her second goal of the day in the 47th minute, this time from a field effort. Lynn Krings pulled one back for Germany through a field goal in the 59th minute.

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