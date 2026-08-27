Hockey World Cup 2026, India vs Germany LIVE Score: The India vs Germany FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 match is underway in Amstelveen. Both the teams are fighting for a fifth-place finish. Notably, India and Germany narrowly missed out on semi-finals spots after ending at third places in their respective pools in the second round. India, featuring 11 World Cup debutants, face a stern test against a side that has already beaten it twice in practice matches before the tournament.
India vs Germany LIVE Score, Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Score and Results LIVE Updates:
India vs Germany LIVE: Score 0-0 at half-time!
Germany try to enter India's striking circle from the right flank, but the Indian defence does a good job to keep the danger at bay. The scoreline remains unchanged at the end of the first 30 minutes of play. India looked the better side in the second quarter but failed to find the back of the net.
Half-time: India 0-0 Germany
India vs Germany LIVE: Good save!
Two brilliant saves from the Germany goalkeeper keep the scoreline unchanged. Navneet unleashes a fine shot but fails to beat the goalkeeper. Salima Tete creates another opportunity on the rebound, but she too meets the same fate.
2nd Quarter: India 0-0 Germany
India vs Germany LIVE: Poor injection!
Germany earn a penalty corner, but they waste the opportunity as the injection is poor. The receiver misses it completely, leaving no chance for a drag flick. India were lucky to escape on that occasion.
2nd Quarter: India 0-0 Germany
India vs Germany LIVE: India lose the ball!
India were building a good attack down the left flank, but they ended up losing possession right on the edge of Germany's striking circle. As I type this, India make another attempt, but a wild final shot goes well wide of the post.
2nd Quarter: India 0-0 Germany
India vs Germany LIVE: End of first quarter!
Germany fail to convert the chance into a goal. India's goalkeeper Bichu Devi makes a fine save and Germany earn yet another penalty corner. However, a poor pass on the second occasion sees Germany squander the opportunity.
1st Quarter Ends: India 0-0 Germany
India vs Germany LIVE: PC for Germany!
Germany make a run down the left flank and push hard in attack. The side eventually earns a penalty corner, but India have opted for a review. We have just a couple of seconds left before the break.
Result is out! The PC stays and India lose their referral.
1st Quarter: India 0-0 Germany
India vs Germany LIVE: A careful start!
Both teams have been quite calculated with their attacks and solid in defence. So far, neither side has created a real scoring chance. We have only a couple of minutes left in the first quarter.
1st Quarter: India 0-0 Germany
India vs Germany LIVE: Good defence from India!
Germany threatened India by entering the striking circle, but the Indian defence handled the situation calmly. They cleared the ball with ease and have now taken possession.
1st Quarter: India 0-0 Germany
India vs Germany LIVE: Action begins!
The action begins in Amstelveen! Germany start on an attacking note, but India initially avert the threat.
1st Quarter: India 0-0 Germany
India vs Germany LIVE: Match set to begin!
Players of India and Germany line up for one final time in their FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign. They will now sing their respective national anthems. Germany's anthem will be played first, followed by India's. We are only a few minutes away from the start of the match.
India vs Germany LIVE: Task cut out for Team India!
India, featuring 11 World Cup debutants, will face a stern test against a side that has already beaten it twice in practice matches before the tournament. India's semifinal hopes were dashed on Sunday after a goalless draw against Australia in their final second-round pool match, where they needed a win to progress.
The three-day break, however, has given Sjoerd Marijne's side time to recover from the disappointment and refocus on the final challenge.
India vs Germany LIVE: It's a crucial game for India!
For India, the contest is not just about finishing fifth but also about carrying the confidence of an impressive World Cup campaign into next month's Asian Games, where a gold medal would bring direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
India have lost just one match in the tournament and, irrespective of the result against the two-time champions, are assured of their best World Cup finish since their fourth-place effort in the inaugural edition in 1974.
India vs Germany LIVE: India eye a fifth-spot finish!
India will look to put the disappointment of missing out on a semifinal spot behind them and sign off from the Women's Hockey World Cup with a win when they face higher-ranked Germany in the fifth-place playoff today.