The Indian women's hockey team crushed South Africa 6-1 to register its first win of the ongoing FIH World Cup in Amstelveen on Tuesday. Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Deepika, Lalremsiami and Sakashi Rani found the net to give India their biggest win in a World Cup. Kayla de Waal scored the lone goal for South Africa in the fourth quarter. The Indian team had headed into the contest high on confidence, having held Olympic silver medallists China 2-2 in its opening clash. They will take on England next.

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