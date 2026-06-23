Norway vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Marcus Pederson scored as Norway led Senegal 1-0 at half-time in their FIFA World Cup Group I match at the MetLife Stadium. Both teams started the game with attacking intent, but Senegal looked the more dominant side early on. Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard created several chances for Norway, but the Senegal goalkeeper remained alert. However, he made a costly error in the 43rd minute, allowing Pederson to break through the defence and find the back of the net, giving Norway the lead before the break. Both teams entered the match with very different objectives. (Match Centre)