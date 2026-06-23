 Norway vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 NOR vs SEN Match LIVE Updates: Haaland's Terrific Header Fails But Norway Still Lead 1-0 vs Senegal | Football News
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Norway vs Senegal LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Marcus Pederson scored as Norway led Senegal 1-0 at half-time in their FIFA World Cup Group I match at the MetLife Stadium. Both teams started the game with attacking intent, but Senegal looked the more dominant side early on. Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard created several chances for Norway, but the Senegal goalkeeper remained alert. However, he made a costly error in the 43rd minute, allowing Pederson to break through the defence and find the back of the net, giving Norway the lead before the break. Both teams entered the match with very different objectives. (Match Centre)

Jun 23, 2026 06:30 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: Half-time

This marks the end of the first-half of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group I match between Norway and Senegal. Marcus Pederson's strike gave 1-0 lead to Norway. Senegal will now aim to hit an equalizer at the earliest in the second-half. Stay tuned with us! 

Jun 23, 2026 06:25 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: Haaland's brilliant attempt

45' 4' OHHHHH!!! What an unlucky moment for Norway's Erling Haaland. The star player rises high to meet a cross and directs a header towards the bottom right corner, but Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy reacts brilliantly to pull off an excellent save and keep it out. This could have been Norway's second goal of the day but Senegal managed to save it. 

Jun 23, 2026 06:18 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: 45 mins up

The first 45 minutes of Norway vs Senegal match are up and both the teams have been allotted four minutes four minutes of extra time. Will Senegal get an equaliser? 

Jun 23, 2026 06:17 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: GOAL, Norway in lead

43' GOAL!!!!! Norway finally did it and take 1-0 lead over Senegal and the credit goes to Marcus Pederson. The Norway star receives the ball and runs towards the target. Senegal defenders make a terrible mistake as they lose their possession and give way to Pederson. As a result, Pederson fires the ball, which goes past the goalkeeper and lands into the nets. 

 

NOR 1: 0 SEN

Jun 23, 2026 06:12 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: Odegaard unlucky again

38' Oh No!!! The luck is just not favouring Norway's Martin Odegaard today. This time again he just fails to score. Odegaard gets onto a loose ball inside the box and fires a strong shot towards goal, but Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy reads it well and makes a comfortable save. 

Jun 23, 2026 06:10 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: Disciplined game from Norway

35' Norway are playing neat passes and keeping good control of the ball. They are trying to build up patiently and find gaps in the defence so they can hit quickly on the counter.

Jun 23, 2026 06:07 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: Forgettable attempt from Camara

30' Senegal's Lamine Camara receives the ball and tries to pass it on to a teammate. He finds Nicholas Jackson on his way and gives him a pass. However, the shot is so lose as the ball fails to reach Jackson and Norway players quickly intervene.

Jun 23, 2026 06:00 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: Goal kick for Norway

26' Senegal Nicolas Jackson tries a fabulous shot after getting a neat pass inside the penalty area. However, his shot goes well over the bar and Norway goalkeeper Nyland doesn't need to move an inch. Norway get a goal kick.

Jun 23, 2026 05:56 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: Senegal dominating

21' Norway began brightly, but Senegal are now in control of the game. They are putting in crosses from different areas, though the Norwegian defence is holding firm so far.

Jun 23, 2026 05:52 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: Good save from Mendi

19' Norway's David Wolfe receives a clean pass at the edge of the box. He then fires it hard onto the target, in search of a goal. However, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy stays alert and makes another good save. Mendi is looking in good touch today and Norway need to break this strong wall. 

Jun 23, 2026 05:49 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: Unlucky Odegaard

14' Oh!!!! That's close!!!! Norway's Martin Odegaard makes a brilliant attempt but still fails to score. Odegaard runs onto a fine pass from Marcus Pedersen and shoots from inside the box, but his effort goes just over the crossbar. The ball is out of play, and Senegal get a goal kick.

Jun 23, 2026 05:44 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: Senegal's attempt goes in vain

8' Senegal's Idrissa Gueye tries to give his side their first goal. However, he collects the rebound and looks to pass, but with no teammates available, he takes a shot from distance, which is easily blocked by a defender. Both the teams are making back-to-back attempts. 

Jun 23, 2026 05:42 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: Terrific save from Norway

4' Norway miss yet another chance of taking an early lead. Kristoffer Ajer rises above everyone to meet the corner with a header, but his low shot straight at goal is easily saved by the Senegal goalkeeper. Brilliant save! 

Jun 23, 2026 05:36 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: Good defense from Norway

2' An early attempt from Norway gets averted by Senegal defenders. Antonio Nusa of Norway reacts quickly to a rebound and takes a shot from outside the box, but it is blocked by defenders in front of him. The ball goes out of play, and Norway win a corner.

Jun 23, 2026 05:31 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: We are underway

Norway vs Senegal's FIFA World Cup 2026 match finally begins. Referee Wilton Sampaio blows the opening whistle as Norway will have the free-kick. As action-packed game is on the cards. Let's play!

Jun 23, 2026 05:30 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: Time for national anthems

Players of both the teams are out on the field for their respective national anthems. The FIFA World Cup, Group I match between Norway and Senegal shall begin shortly now. 

Jun 23, 2026 05:29 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: Senegal's lineup

Senegal Starting XI: E. Mendy (gk), Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf, I. Gueye, P. Gueye, I. Sarr, Camara, Mane, Jackson.

Jun 23, 2026 05:28 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: Norway's lineup

Norway Starting XI: Nyland (gk), Ryerson, Ajer, Heggen, Wolfe, Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes, Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa.

Jun 23, 2026 05:19 (IST)
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Norway vs Senegal, Live Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live updates of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Group I match between Norway and Senegal, straight from the New York New Jersey Stadium. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

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Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Norway Norway Senegal Senegal 2026 FIFA World Cup Football Live Score Haaland Norway vs Senegal, Match 43 Mane Football
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