The Indian cricket squad for the T20 World Cup has been announced with no real surprises. The side will be led by Rohit Sharma, with KL Rahul being his deputy. Going into the World Cup, which starts in mid-October, the team management might be relieved with the form of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom looked to be in good touch in the recently concluded Asia Cup. While Kohli scored a ton and two half-centuries, Rohit also scored a half-century against eventual Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, in a video on his YouTube channel, talked about Rohit's skills and where he stands when compared with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

"Unka (Rohit) comparison nahi banta (with Babar and Rizwan). With his set of skills, Rohit ki fitness Kohli se aadhi bhi ho, toh usse zyada destructive player nahi hai. Fir uska aur sirf AB de Villiers ka match reh jaata hai, beechme koi player nahi aata. Agar woh (Rohit) bohot fit hotey Kohli ki tarah toh pata nahi woh kya kartey. (Rohit can't be compared with Babar and Rizwan. With his set of skills, Rohit would be the most destructive player if his fitness levels were half as good as Kohli's. Only AB de Villiers comes close to him)" said Butt on his YouTube channel.

Rohit Sharma has looked to get India off to quick starts in recent matches and as a result not gone on to get big scores. He wants his team to play with aggressive intent and he is trying to set the example himself. He played an eye-catching knock of 72 against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 encounter, which helped India recover from early setbacks.

India would need Rohit ti fire on all cylinders during the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia if they wish to get their hands on the trophy.

Virat Kohli also found form in the Asia Cup and finished at the top of the run-scoring charts. He scored his much awaited 71st international ton in the match against Afghanistan, which was his first in the format. He also scored half-centuries against Pakistan and Hong Kong.