Former Indian cricket team fast bowler S Sreesanth namedropped MS Dhoni in a massive praise for current skipper Rohit Sharma. In a recent interaction, Sreesanth called Rohit a 'street-smart cricketer' and pointed out that much like Dhoni, he makes sure to back his bowlers and fielders even when the going gets tough on the field. He cited the example of the recently concluded Cricket World Cup 2023 and said that Rohit kept backing players in the competition even when they were not playing well.

“He's (Rohit) a street-smart cricketer and he's somebody more like Dhoni bhai who doesn't just get off the scene straight away. Even if the bowling's not that great, even if the fielding's not that great he makes sure he backs up the fielders, he backs up the fielders. It's a great trend. Even in the World Cup, the players who were not playing he was going to them asking for suggestions,” Sreesanth told Firstpost.

“Yes he's the captain but he's been there as their brother and been there as their best friend. So it's very important. So I think that's one of the best qualities a captain can have,” he added.

Earlier, former captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday threw his weight behind Rohit Sharma, saying he should lead India at least till the T20 World Cup in June next year. R

ohit, who led India to the ODI World Cup final at home, and Virat Kohli has taken a "break" for the white-ball leg of the upcoming South Africa series beginning on December 10.

Talking to reporters, Ganguly said the duo deserved this rest so that they come back "fresh" for the hectic calendar ahead. "Once Rohit is back playing all formats, he should be the captain of India, because he has done so well in the World Cup," said the former BCCI president, who was named the Dabur Chyawanprash's brand ambassador for East India, during a program.

"You saw in the World Cup how well they played. They are absolutely integral and an important part of Indian cricket."

Interestingly, both Rohit and Kohli haven't played a T20I since the semifinals against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup and the BCCI was not clear whether the duo should be in India's scheme of things for the T20 global showpiece in six months' time.

