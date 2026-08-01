The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday announced cash reward of Rs 25 lakh each and government jobs for athletes Yamini Mourya and Ajaya Babu, both from the state, for winning silver medals in judo and weightlifting, respectively, at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang congratulated the two athletes and said their achievements had brought pride to Madhya Pradesh and the country.

"Yamini displayed outstanding skill and determination to clinch the silver medal in judo, while Ajaya Babu secured runner-up spot in weightlifting with an impressive performance. The success of the two athletes will inspire young sportspersons in MP excel at the international level," he said.

The minister also spoke to Yamini through a video call and congratulated her on her win.

"The state government will provide Rs 25 lakh each to Yamini and Ajaya Babu in accordance with the Madhya Pradesh sports policy. Both athletes will also be offered government jobs," Sarang announced.

The MP government, under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is committed to providing world-class sports infrastructure, modern training facilities and other support to help athletes excel at national and international competitions, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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