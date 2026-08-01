Indian judoka Unnati Sharma advanced to the women's 63kg semifinals but compatriot Harsh Tokas lost in the last-eight stage of the men's 81kg event at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Karanjit Singh Maan also progressed to the men's 90kg quarterfinals. Unnati opened her campaign with a dominant Round of 16 victory over Eswatini's Lamulela Magagula, sealing the contest by ippon in just one minute and 39 seconds after scoring two successive waza-ari.

She then edged past New Zealand's Qona Christie in the quarterfinal, prevailing by waza-ari after also registering a yuko to book her place in the last four.

In the men's 90kg category, Maan defeated New Zealand's Elliott Connolly by ippon in three minutes and 29 seconds to enter the quarterfinals. He will face Canada's Guillaume Gaulin in the last 8.

Tokas' campaign, however, ended in the men's 81kg quarterfinals, where he suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat to Cyprus' Odysseas Georgakis, who clinched the bout with a yuko. Tomas will face Peniamina Percival from Samoa in repechage.

In the women's 70kg quarterfinals, Inunganbi Takhellambam lost to Canada's Charlie Thibault by ippon in three minutes and 23 seconds after conceding a yuko earlier in the contest.

Defeat in lawn bowls

The Indian duo of Navneet Singh and Dinseh Kumar's dominant run at the Commonwealth Games lawn bowls competition came to an end as they lost in tie-break to England's Nick Brett and Jamie Walker in the men's pairs sectional play here on Saturday.

England won the opening set 4-3 while the Indians took the second set 4-2, forcing the match Section B, Round 5 match into tie-breaker where the combo of Dinesh and Navneet went down 0-1, the result halting their excellent run in the sporting extravaganza.

The Indian men's pairs duo put on a dominant display in Section B, securing four consecutive victories to position themselves on the brink of knockout stage qualification.

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