President Droupadi Murmu on Friday congratulated Lovepreet Singh and Seema Kaliramna on winning medals in men's weightlifting and women's discus throw events respectively at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. "Warm congratulations to Lovepreet Singh on clinching Silver Medal in the Men's 110 kg weightlifting event at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your remarkable performance reflects your unwavering determination, remarkable strength and relentless pursuit of excellence. Your achievement has brought immense pride and joy to every Indian. I wish you many more laurels in the years to come," she said in a post on X.

Warm congratulations to Lovepreet Singh on clinching Silver Medal in the Men's 110+ kg weightlifting event at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your remarkable performance reflects your unwavering determination, remarkable strength and relentless pursuit of excellence. Your... — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 31, 2026

Hailing from Bal Sikander village in Punjab's border district of Amritsar, Lovepreet comes from a humble family. His father is a tailor, while his grandfather earned a living selling vegetables.

He shattered the Commonwealth Games snatch record and came agonisingly close to gold before finishing just a kilogram behind New Zealand's David Andrew Liti to claim silver in the men's 110kg weightlifting competition in the CWG.

"Heartiest congratulations to Seema Kaliramna on winning Bronze Medal in the Women's Discus Throw event at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your achievement is a testament to your perseverance, dedication and hard work.

"Your success will inspire young women to strive for excellence in sports. May you continue to bring glory to the nation," the president said in another post.

Heartiest congratulations to Seema Kaliramna on winning Bronze Medal in the Women's Discus Throw event at Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your achievement is a testament to your perseverance, dedication and hard work. Your success will inspire young women to strive for… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 31, 2026

Kaliramna, who overcame post-pregnancy arthritis to resume her sporting career just last year, clinched a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow despite marginally falling short of her personal best in the event.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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