India's CWG 2026 Day 1 Live Updates: India will kick off its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow on Thursday, with a 124-member contingent aiming to make the most of a drastically reduced competition programme. India's campaign gets underway with two bowls matches on the schedule. The fixtures will mark the opening assignments for the Indian contingent at Glasgow 2026, with the quadrennial event officially set to begin later in the day with the opening ceremony. After creating history with unforgettable medal-winning performances in 2022 edition, the Indian lawn bowls team heads to Glasgow, Scotland, determined to challenge the world's best once again at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Here are Live Updates of Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, straight from Glasgow:

Featured Video Of The Day

"Winning World Cup Most Beautiful thing": Golden Ball Winner Rodri