Story ProgressBack to home
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1 Live Updates: India Begin Campaign With Lawn Bowls
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1 Live Updates: India will kick off its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow on Thursday, with a 124-member contingent aiming to make the most of a drastically reduced competition programme.
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 1 Live© X (formerly Twitter)
India's CWG 2026 Day 1 Live Updates: India will kick off its Commonwealth Games campaign in Glasgow on Thursday, with a 124-member contingent aiming to make the most of a drastically reduced competition programme. India's campaign gets underway with two bowls matches on the schedule. The fixtures will mark the opening assignments for the Indian contingent at Glasgow 2026, with the quadrennial event officially set to begin later in the day with the opening ceremony. After creating history with unforgettable medal-winning performances in 2022 edition, the Indian lawn bowls team heads to Glasgow, Scotland, determined to challenge the world's best once again at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
Here are Live Updates of Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2026, straight from Glasgow:
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket, Football Updates, Check FIFA World Cup 2026, Womens T20 World Cup 2026, News FIFA World Cup Schedule , and Women's T20 World Cup Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.