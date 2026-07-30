The grandson of former Ugandan president Idi Amin saw his bid for Commonwealth boxing gold end in disgrace as Aziz Abdul was disqualified for a headbutt in his quarter-final on Wednesday. Amin famously declared himself the "King of Scotland" in 1976, having developed a fascination with the country with his remark inspiring an Oscar-winning film, "The Last King Of Scotland". Aziz arrived in Glasgow declaring his dream of becoming "the new king of Scotland". But he was jeered out of the ring after a tempestuous bout against England's Damar Thomas in the super-heavyweight division.

Despite landing three sweeping left hooks in the opening round, a short, stabbing left by Thomas earned a plainly displeased Aziz a standing count.

Aziz swung wildly throughout the second and was deducted his second point for persistently punching Thomas in the face as they exited a clinch.

Finally, with the fight already lost on the scorecards, Aziz received his third and final warning midway through the final round, when he flicked up his head to butt Thomas on the chin, drawing boos from the crowd.

"This referee's decision is not right and I am not happy," Aziz fumed to reporters afterwards.

"Of course it's unfair. When you watch the previous fights of England, their boxers create a lot of fouls."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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