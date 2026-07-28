Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha lauded India's athletes after a memorable day at the Commonwealth Games, congratulating high jumper Sarvesh Kushare and para-shot putters Sharmila and Shilpa Shyla for their medal-winning performances that added to the country's growing tally in Glasgow. Taking to social media following India's successful outing, Usha praised the athletes for their efforts and described the day's achievements as another positive step in the nation's Commonwealth Games campaign. “A spectacular end to last evening for our #TeamIndia. Proud of the athletes & their efforts. Congratulations to Sarvesh Kushare on his Silver win in High Jump, and Sharmila on her Gold, & Shilpa Shyla on her Bronze in the Women's Shot Put F57 event. A lovely day to build on,” the IOA President wrote on X.

Sharmila scripted history by clinching gold in the women's shot put F57 with a season-best throw of 9.81 metres, becoming the first Indian para-athlete to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. Her victory also ended India's two-decade wait for a para-athletics medal at the Games.

India's celebrations doubled in the same event as Shilpa Shyla secured bronze following a successful post-event protest and review that overturned Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi's valid mark. Shilpa's personal-best effort of 7.26 metres was enough to move her onto the podium, giving India its first-ever double podium finish in a Commonwealth Games para-athletics event.

Earlier, Sarvesh Kushare added to India's medal haul by securing silver in the men's high jump, ensuring the tricolour enjoyed another productive day on the athletics track.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also lauded the athletes, writing on X, “History has been created in Glasgow! Congratulations to Sharmila for a very special Gold in the Women's Shot Put F57 event and also for a season-best throw. This remarkable performance ends a two decade long wait for a Para Athletics Gold at the Commonwealth Games. My best wishes for the endeavours ahead.”

Applauding Shilpa on her Bronze win, the PM wrote, “A brilliant performance by Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla at the Commonwealth Games 2026! Congratulations to Shilpa for having won the Bronze Medal in the Women's Shot Put F57 Final and that too with a personal best throw. This is indeed a remarkable accomplishment.”

“A spectacular Silver for Sarvesh Kushare in Men's High Jump at #CWG2026! His determination and consistency have been noteworthy. Congratulations to him on this outstanding achievement. India is proud of him. Wishing him many more successes ahead,” PM Modi said for Kushare.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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