Defending Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem has put behind a difficult build-up caused by inclement weather in Switzerland and is "all keyed up" for the men's javelin throw qualification round, his long-time coach Salman Butt said on Tuesday. Arshad, Pakistan's brightest medal hope at the Games after the country's athletes endured a medal-less campaign so far, finished ninth at the Lucerne Silver Meet in Switzerland earlier this month but has since adapted to the conditions in Glasgow ahead of the qualifiers on July 30.

"Look, the rain didn't allow Arshad a proper build-up before the competition and he took time to adjust to the wet surface conditions," Butt told PTI over the phone. history by winning the Olympic title in Paris in 2024 with a record throw of 92.97 metres, an Olympic and Asian record.

He said the reigning Olympic champion struggled to find his rhythm in Switzerland after arriving directly from a training camp in the hot conditions of Lahore.

"He couldn't settle into a rhythm in Switzerland but now is adjusting to similar conditions in Glasgow.

"He is all keyed up for the qualifiers and wants to do well again in this competition," Butt said.

Arshad managed a best throw of 78.47 metres in Lucerne, well below the standards he has produced over the last few years.

The Pakistani star, who won the Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in 2022 in the absence of India's Neeraj Chopra, will be joined by compatriot Muhammad Yasir in the qualification round.

India will field Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in the event.

Twenty athletes will compete in the qualification round, with the top 12 advancing to the final. The automatic qualification mark has been set at 83 metres.

The event has generated considerable interest because of the much-anticipated rivalry between Arshad and Neeraj.

While Neeraj missed the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to fitness issues, Arshad went on to claim the gold before scripting

Pakistan is yet to open its medal account at the ongoing Games, although sprinter Faiqa Riaz set a new national record in the women's 100m but failed to progress to the final.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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