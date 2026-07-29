CWG 2026 India Schedule, Day 7: An action-packed day awaits India in the Commonwealth Games. There will be seven athletics medals on offer, while six boxers are one win away from assuring India of medals. Sanjana will hope to increase the medal tally in weightlifting. In swimming too, Sajan Prakash and others will be in action. All eyes will be on long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who qualified for the final on his first attempt. In men's shot put, veteran Tajinderpal Singh Toor will eye a place in the final, while in the men's 200m, Animesh Kujur faces the weight of expectations to advance from Round 1.

WEIGHTLIFTING:

Women's 77kg Final: Sanjana at 2.00 PM. (Medal Event)

ATHLETICS

Men's Shot Put Qualifying: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Group A) and Samardeep Singh Gill (Group B) at 3.35 PM.

Men's 200m Heats: Animesh Kujur at 4.02 PM (Heat 4).

Men's Long Jump Final: Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Satyanathan at 11.54 PM. (Medal Event)

Men's 400m Hurdles Heats: Yashas Palaksha (Heat 1) and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan (Heat 2) at 12.03 AM (July 30).

Women's Shot Put Final: Manpreet Kaur at 12.31 AM (July 30). (Medal Event)

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Parul Choudhary at 2.05 AM (July 30). (Medal Event)

PARA ATHLETICS

Men's Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final: Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat at 12.55 AM (July 30). (Medal Event)

Men's 100m T47 Final: Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath and Dilip Mahadu Gavit at 1.42 AM (July 30). (Medal Event)

BOXING

Women's 51kg Quarter-final: Sakshi Choudhary vs Caitlin Fryers (Northern Ireland) at 4.45 PM.

Women's 70kg Quarter-final: Arundhati Choudhary vs Morgan Henderson (New Zealand) at 5.30 PM.

Men's 60kg Quarter-final: Sachin Siwach vs Treasure Moremi (Botswana) at 6.15 PM.

Men's 80kg Quarter-final: Ankush Yadav vs Jade Micock (Seychelles) at 7.00 PM.

Men's 90+kg Quarter-final: Narender Berwal vs Michael Seko (Samoa) at 7.30 PM.

Women's 57kg Quarter-final: Jaismine Lamboria vs Elise Glynn (England) at 11.00 PM.

LAWN BOWLS

Men's Pairs Sectional Play: Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh vs Namibia at 8.55 PM.

Women's Singles Sectional Play: Nayanmoni Saikia vs Caroline Whitehead (Isle of Man) at 1.10 AM (July 30).

SWIMMING

Men's 200m Freestyle Heats: Sajan Prakash (Heat 4) and Aneesh S. Gowda (Heat 5) at 3.12 PM.

Men's 200m Freestyle Final: Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S. Gowda at 11.51 PM. (Medal Event, if they qualify)

Men's 1500m Freestyle Final: Aryan Nehra at 1.14 AM (July 30). (Medal Event)

PARA SWIMMING

Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Heats: Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni at 3.44 PM.

Men's 50m Freestyle S7 Final: Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni at 12.46 AM (July 30). (Medal Event, if they qualify)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's World Cup Champions Celebrate Wildly At Cibeles Square