Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh produced a remarkable performance to win a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian to secure a podium finish in the event. Running in difficult conditions with heavy downpour and a rain-soaked track at the Scotstoun Stadium, Gulveer stayed with the leading pack throughout before unleashing a brilliant finish in the final laps. The Indian clocked 27:49.78 seconds to claim silver, narrowly finishing behind Australia's Ky Robinson, who won gold with a timing of 27:48.93 seconds.

Isle of Man's David Mullarkey took the bronze medal in 27:50.28 seconds.

Gulveer's stunning run saw him beat several established distance runners, with athletes from long-distance powerhouses Uganda and Kenya missing out on the podium.

The Asian Games bronze medallist's fearless performance and strong finish in the final laps earned India its first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m.

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