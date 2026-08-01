Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10, Live Updates: After yet another successful outing on Day 9, the Indian contingent is set to add more medals to its tally on the 10th day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. 10 boxers will be in action in the finals. If all of them can win gold, it will be a historic first for Indian boxing at the CWG. Apart from the boxers, much will be expected from India's triple jumpers and Gulveer Singh in the men's 5000m final. After three medals in judo on Day 9, all eyes will be on the four judokas who will be in action today. India's first event of the day is men's triple jump final, where Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran will be in action at 2:40 PM. (India's Medal Tally | Today's Schedule)

Here are the Live Updates from Day 10 of Commonwealth Games 2026, straight from Glasgow: