Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 10, Live Updates: After yet another successful outing on Day 9, the Indian contingent is set to add more medals to its tally on the 10th day of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. 10 boxers will be in action in the finals. If all of them can win gold, it will be a historic first for Indian boxing at the CWG. Apart from the boxers, much will be expected from India's triple jumpers and Gulveer Singh in the men's 5000m final. After three medals in judo on Day 9, all eyes will be on the four judokas who will be in action today. India's first event of the day is men's triple jump final, where Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran will be in action at 2:40 PM. (India's Medal Tally | Today's Schedule)
Here are the Live Updates from Day 10 of Commonwealth Games 2026, straight from Glasgow:
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 10 Live: Tejaswin scripts history
Tejaswin Shankar scripts his name in the history books with first-ever decathlon medal for India at the Commonwealth Games. He bags bronze medal with a total of 7976 points.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 10 Live: Neeraj settled for silver
India’s former Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal in the men’s javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after producing his season's best effort of 85.83m. However, the mark wasn’t enough to regain the title as Sri Lanka’s R.T. Pathirage delivered a sensational 89.75m throw to claim gold. It was a maiden Commonwealth Games medal for Yashvir Singh while Chopra grabbed his second medal after the gold at Gold Coast in 2018. He missed the 2022 edition with an injury.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 10 Live: Historic outing in judo
India's judokas scripted history at the Commonwealth Games on Friday as Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh clinched the country's first-ever gold medals in the sport, while Yamini Mourya added a silver to cap the nation's best-ever judo campaign. India finished the competition with two gold and one silver medal, marking its finest performance since judo was introduced as a medal sport at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in Auckland.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 10 Live: Memorable Day 9
India's historic first-ever judo gold medals, a javelin throw double podium led by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, and a stunning day in the boxing ring, where 10 pugilists marched into the finals, highlighted another memorable day for the country's athletes at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday.
Commonwealth Games 2026, Day 10 Live: India's schedule
ATHLETICS
Men's Triple Jump Final: Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran at 2.40 PM.
Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka Goswami, Ravina Gayakwad at 3.00 PM.
Men's Pole Vault Final: Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar at 11.35 PM.
Men's 5000m Final: Gulveer Singh at 12.15 AM (August 2).
Mixed 4x400m Relay Final at 1.50 AM (August 2).
PARA ATHLETICS
Men's Shot Put F57 Final: Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal at 2.35 PM.
Men's 1500m T54 Final: Ramesh Shanmugam at 2.50 PM.
BOXING
Women's 54kg Final: Preeti at 3.30 PM.
Women's 57kg Final: Jaismine at 3.45 PM.
Men's 55kg Final: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam at 4.45 PM.
Women's 51kg Final: Sakshi at 9.00 PM.
Women's 60kg Final: Priya at 9.15 PM.
Women's 70kg Final: Arundhati Choudhary at 9.45 PM.
Women's 75kg Final: Lovlina Borgohain at 10.15 PM.
Men's 60kg Final: Sachin at 10.45 PM.
Men's 80kg Final: Ankush Panghal at 11.15 PM.
Men's 90 kg Final: Narender at 11.45 PM.
JUDO
Women's 63kg Round of 16: Unnati Sharma at 3.30 PM onwards.
Men's 90kg Round of 16: Karanjit Singh Maan.
Men's 81kg Quarterfinal: Harsh Tokas.
Women's 70kg Quarterfinal: Inunganbi Takhellambam.
TRACK CYCLING
Men's Sprint Qualifying: David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh, Rojit Singh at 2.30 PM.
Men's 10km Scratch Race Qualifying: Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Dinesh Kumar at 4.19 PM.
LAWN BOWLS
Men's Pairs Sectional Play: Navneet Singh & Dinesh Kumar at 3.50 PM.
Women's Singles Sectional Play: Nayanmoni Saikia at 10.20 PM