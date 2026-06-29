Five-time World Champion Vishwanathan Anand will no longer serve as the Deputy President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) if incumbent chief Arkady Dvorkovich secures a third term in office, with Kazakhstan Chess Federation President Timur Turlov named as the candidate for the deputy's role. However, Anand will continue to play a key role in Dvorkovich's team and support the campaign ahead of the presidential elections later this year. Dvorkovich, who has headed FIDE since 2018, announced on Monday that he will seek a third successive term as President at the federation's General Assembly during the 46th Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan in September. The incumbent becomes the third candidate to enter the race after Wadim Rosenstein and Jan Buettner had already announced their bids for the presidency.

Dvorkovich reflected on his eight years in office before outlining his vision for another term.

“Eight years ago, I committed to building a stronger, fairer, global FIDE. Serving as the president of FIDE for the past eight years has been an exceptional honour. Together, we have strengthened FIDE, significantly expanded and improved global events, and invested more in children's chess, women's competitions, senior chess, education, and social programmes. But this is not the endpoint. It is the foundation. That is why today I am announcing that I will seek another term as President of the International Chess Federation. Every federation deserves opportunities to grow, with support tailored to its needs and circumstances. Every player and chess enthusiast deserves a place in our global chess family. Every move counts. Everyone matters,” Dvorkovich wrote on X.

Anand, who has served as FIDE Deputy President since 2022, publicly backed Dvorkovich's decision and reaffirmed his support for the campaign.

“I have worked closely with Arkady over the past four years and have seen his commitment to chess and to federations around the world. I'm proud to be part of his team, and I'm confident we will continue to strive for the global chess community!” Anand wrote on X while re-quoting Dvorkovich's post.

While Turlov has been nominated as Dvorkovich's running mate for the Deputy President's position, Anand will remain closely involved with the administration if the incumbent retains office.

“I will continue supporting the campaign and contributing my experience to FIDE's work, especially in helping emerging and developing federations grow the game,” Anand said.

Dvorkovich said his campaign for a third term would focus on practical support for member federations, digital modernisation, youth development, stronger commercial partnerships, and making FIDE more responsive to the needs of the global chess community.

“Over the past two terms, our priority was to stabilise FIDE, restore confidence, and expand opportunities across the chess world. Together with our member federations, players, organisers, arbiters, volunteers, and partners, we have helped bring chess to millions of new people,” he said.

He added that the federation's next phase would be centred on institutional reform. “But growth alone is not enough. Success also creates new responsibilities. The next stage must be about renewal. FIDE must become even more open, more efficient, and more responsive. It must do more to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy and turn more directly towards those who make chess possible - federations, players, clubs, organisers, arbiters, coaches, schools, and volunteers.”

Among the priorities outlined for a new term are simplifying services for national federations, expanding digital tools, investing in youth and grassroots programmes, improving financial sustainability, and accelerating the game's growth across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

“Our goal is simple: to make it easier for federations to develop players, organise events, attract sponsors, support schools, and create opportunities for the next generation.”

Turlov, who currently serves as President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation and the International School Chess Federation, said his experience in expanding school chess and modernising federation services in Kazakhstan could be replicated globally.

“The results we have achieved in Kazakhstan have convinced me of a simple truth: a practical, modern, and digital approach to chess development works - and it can be scaled globally. We have expanded school chess, invested in young players, hosted major international events, and made chess more visible and prestigious. I am honoured to run alongside Arkady Dvorkovich and help bring that same focus on digitalisation, efficiency, and direct support to national federations across FIDE.”

The FIDE presidential election will be held during the General Assembly at the 46th Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan in September, with Dvorkovich seeking a third successive mandate after victories in Batumi in 2018 and Chennai in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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