Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay congratulated Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa for his Grand Chess Tour (GCT) 2026 title win, saying that it is a "recognition of his extraordinary talent and unwavering perseverance". Staging a memorable comeback that the young grandmaster will undoubtedly remember for his life, Praggnanandhaa went from trailing 3-9 in the classical phase to winning the title against the US's Fabiano Caruana on Thursday.

The official X handle of the CMO Tamil Nadu posted, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the young Grandmaster from Tamil Nadu, Mr. Praggnanandhaa, who has created history by becoming the first Indian to win the champion's title at the Grand Chess Tour 2026 held in St. Louis, USA."

"Competing against the world's top players with remarkable mental fortitude and strategic brilliance, his victory in securing the champion's title is a fitting recognition of his extraordinary talent and unwavering perseverance. This magnificent triumph not only instills new hope and inspiration in the younger generation but also brings immense pride to Tamil Nadu and India. I wholeheartedly wish Mr. Praggnanandhaa continued success in achieving many more milestones on the global stage," the post added.

He beat USA's Fabiano Caruana in the title clash 15-13, despite trailing 3-9 by the end of two classical games.

In the first rapid game, the Indian won 0-4 and then followed it with a win in the second rapid game as well by 4-0, making it 11-9 in his favour.

The first blitz game was a draw, bringing the scores to 12-10, and the drama was heightened with Fabiano winning the second to level the scores.

Praggnanandhaa won the third rapid game, bringing back the lead 14-12, and drew the final game to make it 15-13 and to complete a memorable win.

Praggnanandhaa, USA's Wesley So, USA's Fabiano Caruana and Vincent Keymer were four players taking part in the Grand Chess Tour finale from August 22-27.

The Grand Chess Tour 2026 is a six-tournament affair, consisting of Super Rapid and Blitz Poland, Super Chess Classic Romania, Super Rapid and Blitz Croatia, St Louis Rapid and Blitz, Sinquefield Cup and finally the Grand Chess Tour Finals.

The Indian Grandmaster was the leading point-getter in the Sinquefield Cup alongside the US's Wesley So, with 5.5 each. Praggnanandhaa's excellent performances in the Sinquefield Cup and the win in the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz competition earned him a spot in the GCT Finals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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