When former banker Alankar Sawai logged into the Chess.com site last Tuesday evening, he had a pleasant surprise waiting. His son, Vandan Alankar Sawai, had defeated chess great Magnus Carlsen in 50 moves. Vandan had not informed his parents until they found out about their son's achievement themselves. "Only after my husband asked did Vandan say he had played against Carlsen and won. Vandan was reluctant to participate in the event. We forced him to play," Dr Madhuri Alankar Sawai, Vandan's mother, told Rediff.com.

Playing in Chess.com's weekly Titled Tuesday event, Vandan Alankar Sawai (ELO rating 2,288) defeated World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen (2,823) in 50 moves.

Vandan's coach, Gurpreet Pal Singh, also had no information. "I came to know about the game from Vandan's father the next day. The boy is a bit reserved and will answer in a precise manner," Gurpreet said.

The report quoted Vandan as saying that he played without any expectations against Carlsen in the second round.

"I didn't have anything to lose and everything to gain. I decided to play a comfortable game and opened with my usual pawn move, e4, while playing with the white pieces," Vandan said.

The report stated: "With Carlsen replying with the e5 pawn move, the game went into the Giuoco Piano variation. The game remained even until move 26. On that move, Carlsen's king came under attack from Vandan's white bishop. Instead of capturing the bishop, the former world champion and world's highest-rated player blundered a piece by moving his king."

"I was shocked when he blundered," said Vandan.

Vandan quit the event after the fourth round as he was feeling tired. He won three matches and lost one.

His next target is to become an International Master. "I am not sure whether chess will be my full-time profession in the future, as at this age many players have become GMs. Perhaps I will look at history and somewhat towards political science," Vandan, 15, said.

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