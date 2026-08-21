BWF World Championships LIVE Updates: India's women's pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are playing against the Chinese duo of Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian in the women's doubles quarter-final match at the BWF World Championships 2026 today. The Indian pair lost the first game 16-21. Treesa-Gayatri made a remarkable comeback after going 0-6 down early on. They even cut the deficit to 8-11, but China came back as a far better unit after the break and took the game comfortably.
BWF World Championships LIVE Updates:
BWF Championships LIVE: Smart game!
This is a good game plan from the Indian pair. They push their Chinese opponents to one corner, and then Jolly comes up with a brilliant cross-court smash to stun them. India are 14-12 up.
BWF Championships LIVE: Wow! Simply sensational!
Gayatri smashes it from close to the net, and India go 13-10 up. The Indian pair has turned this contest on its head. They look favourites to take this game. They should!
BWF Championships LIVE: It's 11-10 now!
A perfectly placed smash from Gayatri, and India level the scores. She pierces the gap between her Chinese opponents, who felt it might go beyond the baseline. As I type, India take the lead. Amazing. They go 11-10 up at the break.
BWF Championships LIVE: It's 7-8!
Brilliant work from Gayatri this time. She places the shuttle smartly with her Chinese opponent quite close to the net. India get a point and cut the deficit to 7-8.
BWF Championships LIVE: Point for India!
A long rally and India get the point eventually as China make an error in judgement. The shuttlecock falls just inside the line. Gayatri follows it up with a stunning smash, and India now trail 3-5 in the second game.
BWF Championships LIVE: India lose opening game!
Such an anticlimax to the first game this is! Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand fight back well but fail to challenge their Chinese opponents towards the end. India lose the opening game 16-21.
BWF Championships LIVE: Stunning shot!
Wow! That is some smash from Treesa Jolly. Gayatri sets it up and Treesa then pounces on it with a terrific shot. The crowd erupts with a road as India now trail 13-15.
BWF Championships LIVE: Brilliant smash!
Brilliant set of smashes from the Indian duo, and China have no chance there. They return a couple of them but eventually succumb to the pressure. India trail 11-13.
BWF Championships LIVE: China a nose ahead!
This is the first break in the match, and China are slightly ahead despite a brilliant comeback from India. They lead 11-8.
BWF Championships LIVE: What a comeback!
With some good smashes and net play, the duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are fighting back brilliantly. They now trail 7-9. This is no longer a one-sided contest, folks! Oh, my God! They score another point to make it 8-9.
BWF Championships LIVE: Finally a point for India!
India get a point through a forced error from China. The shuttle goes wide of the sideline and, as I type, Treesa smashes perfectly to earn her side another point. India trail 2-6 now.
BWF Championships LIVE: Long rally!
It was a really long rally, but India fail to get the point eventually. The rally featured 57 shots. China are 5-0 up now in the second game.
BWF Championships LIVE: Match begins!
The contest begins with China's dominating start. They go 4-0 up early into the first game.
BWF Championships LIVE: Match set to begin
India's women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand make their way out to the middle. This is the first quarter-final appearance by an Indian women's doubles pair at the World Championships since Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa achieved the feat in 2015.
BWF Championships LIVE: What happened in previous round?
India's women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand registered a straight-game win over Japanese seventh seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in the Round of 16 clash. The unseeded Indian pair, on a comeback trail after Treesa recovered from an injury, produced a dominant performance to outwit the world No. 7 Japanese pair 21-16 21-12 in a one-sided contest.
BWF Championships LIVE: Indian pair eyes medal!
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are only one win away from securing a medal for themselves. It is worth noting that a semi-final entry at the BWF World Championships ensures a bronze medal.
Welcome folks!
Hello everyone, welcome to NDTV's live blog for the women's doubles quarter-final match at the BWF World Championships 2026. India's pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be in action. Stay connected as you get the live scores and updates related to the contest here!