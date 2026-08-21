BWF World Championships LIVE Updates: India's women's pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are playing against the Chinese duo of Jia Yifan and Zhang Shuxian in the women's doubles quarter-final match at the BWF World Championships 2026 today. The Indian pair lost the first game 16-21. Treesa-Gayatri made a remarkable comeback after going 0-6 down early on. They even cut the deficit to 8-11, but China came back as a far better unit after the break and took the game comfortably.

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