Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha clinched her maiden BWF World Tour title after defeating China's Han Qianxi 14-21, 21-14, 21-14 in the women's singles final of the Korea Masters on Sunday. The 26-year-old bounced back strongly after losing the opening game to seal a memorable victory and become only the fifth Indian woman to win a BWF World Tour Super 300 or higher-level title. Chaliha started the opening game on an even footing with Han, with the scores level at 11-11. However, the Chinese shuttler shifted gears and won a series of points to take control before closing out the game 21-14.

The Indian came back strongly in the second game, producing a couple of powerful winners and displaying solid defence to take an 11-8 lead at the mid-game interval. She maintained her advantage and moved seven points ahead at 17-10 before sealing the game 21-14 with a strong smash to force a decider.

The final game began with both players fighting for every point. The Chinese opponent initially held the advantage and led 11-9 at the mid-game interval.

Chaliha, however, raised her level in the latter half of the decider. She regained the lead with precise winners and aggressive attacking play. A well-placed winner gave her a 12-11 lead before she extended the advantage to 15-11 with another superb shot that landed just inside the line.

Chaliha continued to dominate the closing stages, moving to 19-14 with a cross-court winner. Han then sent her return out, handing Chaliha the match and the biggest title of her career.

With the victory, Chaliha became only the fifth Indian woman to win a BWF World Tour Super 300 or higher title, joining Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Devika Sihag and Tanvi Sharma.

The Korea Masters title marks Chaliha's first BWF World Tour crown and comes after a determined comeback in the final against the world No. 35 Chinese player.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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