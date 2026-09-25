Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet produced an excellent performance to fire their way to the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday, bouncing back in style after disappointing outings in their respective individual events. Speaking to NDTV, Kamaljeet admitted that while missing out on a medal in the individual event was hurtful, he is relieved after winning the mixed team gold. Kamaljeet finished ninth in the men's 10m air pistol individual qualification event at the 2026 Asian Games and narrowly missed out on the final.

"When I lost the individual event by just one point and failed to qualify for the final, I was full of disappointment and emotionally hurt. But coach sir informed me that I would also be participating in the mixed team event. That gave me hope and confidence, and my mindset became very clear: I had to give 100 per cent in the mixed event and not miss the opportunity to win a medal. As a result, we ended up winning gold," Kamaljeet said.

Kamaljeet also opened up about being drafted into the team at the last moment and going on to win a medal.

"We are always prepared because competing in an individual event is tougher than competing in a team event. I was already prepared for it. There were clear instructions in my mind not to make any mistakes at this point," he said.

"When things were not going well for me, I was trying and practising hard, but things were not going my way. So I gave myself an ultimatum that if I did not win a medal here, then I would not continue in shooting and would look for a job, as I am the eldest among my siblings and have responsibilities towards them. But now I have a medal in my hand, and hopefully I will soon have a job as well and continue in shooting."

Kamaljeet also set his sights on the next Summer Olympics.

"I am also aiming for the upcoming Olympics and will try to win a gold medal there as well."

Suruchi also endured disappointment in her respective individual event, but after winning gold in the mixed team event, here is what she had to say: "I never imagined getting such low scores in my individual event. I was very sad and disappointed after that loss, but I am very happy now after winning this mixed team gold. This victory totally belongs to my mother and my coach because they helped me reset my mind. I was carrying the burden of that previous loss, but somehow they managed to help me move on, so this medal belongs to them."

"My Tauji (uncle) has won a lot of medals for the country, so I want to win medals for the country like him. I will try to follow in his footsteps and carry forward the legacy he has created for our family."

On her transition from wrestling to shooting, Suruchi shed light on her father's contribution.

"My father was very interested in sports. He wanted to make a career in sports, but due to some reasons he could not fulfil that dream. So he wanted me to take up a sport and initially introduced me to wrestling. But after just a few months, I suffered a collarbone injury and could not continue. Then he found shooting for me, where the chances of injury are almost zero. When he showed me the sport, I instantly said yes because I was attracted to the pistol."

"My next target is the World Championship."

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