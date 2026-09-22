India's lone gymnast at the Asian Games, Pranati Nayak on Tuesday qualified for the vault finals in the artistic gymnastics event with a seventh-place finish on Tusday. The three-time bronze medallist in the Asian Gymnastics Championships, Pranati was seventh among 19 gymnasts to have made the final of the vault event which will be held on September 24. Pranati had scored 13.000 in the vault 1 with scores of 4.4 in difficulty and 8.600 in execution, and 12.433 with scores of 4.0 in difficulty and 8.433 in execution in vault 2.

The gymnast from Bengal was seventh in the overall list with result of 12.916.

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