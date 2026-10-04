Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian contingent for its performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, praising the athletes for representing the country with determination, passion and sporting spirit. India finished at the fourth place on the medal table with 85 medals (21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze), 21 less than the last edition in Hangzhou, China. "As the Asian Games 2026 draw to a close, my compliments to every member of the Indian contingent for representing our nation with determination, passion and remarkable sporting spirit," Modi said in a post on X.

He congratulated all the Indian medal winners, saying their performances had brought "immense joy to the nation".

As the Asian Games 2026 draw to a close, my compliments to every member of the Indian contingent for representing our nation with determination, passion and remarkable sporting spirit. Congratulations to all our medal winners, whose performances have brought immense joy to the nation. May these Games inspire even greater achievements in the years ahead. May they contribute to strengthening sports at the grassroots too. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2026

"May these Games inspire even greater achievements in the years ahead. May they contribute to strengthening sports at the grassroots too," the prime minister added.

After more than two weeks of intense competition, which had produced more than 350 records, including at least 50 world records, the athletes of the 45 countries of Asia took part in a spectacular closing ceremony at the Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Nagoya to mark the end of the Games.

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