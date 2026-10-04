The Indian contingent signed off from the Asian Games 2026 with 85 medals, 21 fewer than the 106 they won at the previous edition in Hangzhou. India retained fourth place in the medal tally, finishing behind China (342), Japan (269) and South Korea (150). Aichi-Nagoya also witnessed several record-breaking performances, first-time podium finishes and historic individual triumphs from the Indian athletes. As the Asian Games baton was handed over to Doha 2030, let's take a look at India's sport-wise medal tally from Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Athletics (24 medals: 1 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze)

India's athletics contingent delivered yet another memorable Asian Games campaign, accumulating two dozen medals. However, the standout performance came from the women's 4x400m relay team, which won the country's first and only gold medal in track and field events.

Shooting (15 medals: 3 gold, 8 silver and 4 bronze)

Shooters have been one of India's biggest medal hopes in recent campaigns, and they once again lived up to their billing at Aichi-Nagoya. Trap shooter Neeru Dhanda, who was India's flag-bearer at the closing ceremony, won two gold medals in the individual and mixed team events. Neeru became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in trap shooting after topping the women's individual event with a score of 26.

The other memorable performance in shooting came from the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, which also won gold.

Archery (9 medals: 5 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze)

Indian archers delivered a memorable campaign, racking up five gold medals, the most by any sport at these Games. Seventeen-year-old Kumkum Mohod emerged as the face of the campaign, winning individual and mixed team recurve gold medals. Kumkum's triumph was also historic, as she became the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in recurve archery at the Asian Games.

Boxing (6 medal: 3 gold, 3 bronze)

Indian boxers delivered a sensational hat-trick of gold medals, with Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal landing a triple punch. Parveen's gold, however, was the story of the event after her bronze medal from Hangzhou was stripped following three doping whereabouts failures. Both Parveen and Lovlina joined MC Mary Kom in the select group of Indian women boxers to have won Asian Games titles.

Ankush also carved out his own place in history, joining Amit Panghal as the only other Indian men's boxer to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.

Wrestling (6 medals: 2 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze)

In what was India's best wrestling campaign since Jakarta 1962, the wrestlers won two gold, two silver and two bronze medals, taking the tally to six medals. Despite Greco-Roman wrestling being India's strength in recent times, the freestyle wrestlers clinched four of the six medals, including golds from Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet Kalkal.

Squash (5 medals: 2 silver, 3 bronze)

Despite missing out on a gold medal this year, the Indian squash contingent delivered its joint-best medal tally, a commendable effort for a group in transition. Abhay Singh and teenager Anahat Singh led India's charge with a silver medal each in the men's and women's individual events, respectively. They also contributed to India's bronze-medal haul, with podium finishes in the men's team, women's team and mixed doubles events.

Other standout performances came in cricket, hockey and kabaddi, as both the men's and women's teams won gold medals in their respective events.

The Indian men's hockey team defended its title for the first time ever, while the women's hockey team won only their second gold medal after 1982.

Three medals also came in sailing, with the men's and women's skiff teams winning silver and bronze medals, respectively. Nethra Kumanan also won a bronze medal in the women's dinghy event.

In golf, Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal at the Asian Games. She was also part of the Indian women's team that won a silver medal.

Nine other sports also contributed a medal each, including Roshibina Devi's third consecutive Asian Games medal in wushu.

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