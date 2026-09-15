The Asian Games will pose a different challenge for the Indian women's hockey team, with lower-ranked opponents likely to offer more scoring opportunities than the top sides they faced at the World Cup, coach Sjoerd Marijne said. Apart from China, all other teams competing at the Asian Games are ranked below India. At the World Cup, World No. 8 India faced higher-ranked sides such as Australia and Netherlands. "In the World Cup we had top-ranked teams, except South Africa, in our pool, while here that is not the scene. You would play lower-ranked opponents and get more opportunities to score, so we have to be effective in that way.

"It's a different approach to keep being sharp and focused. The focus should be on us — what can we do better from the last match, which was against Germany in the World Cup? "How can we create opportunities and do better against the next opponent, Uzbekistan?" Marijne told PTI in an exclusive interview from Japan.

India's women's team finished fifth at the World Cup last month, its best performance since the inaugural edition in 1974.

The Salima Tete-led team lost only one match in the tournament, but a goalless draw against Australia cost them a place in the last four.

Marijne now wants his players to use the disappointment of missing out on a World Cup semifinal as motivation to win the Asian Games gold.

"You don't get to play many World Cups and to come that close to a medal and miss it is disappointing. I told them that not reaching the semis should be a motivation for the gold in the Asian Games," the Dutch coach said.

"We wrote history in the World Cup. It is important that they realise they have done something extraordinary, which had not happened after 1974. Now the target is the Asian Games and let's do even better there." The coach said increased expectations following the World Cup should be seen as a compliment rather than pressure.

"It's nice to come into a position when people expect more from you. I don't see it as pressure, but as a compliment.

"The main thing is the mental side — staying focused on our job, the challenge ahead and how can we do better. If we are able to do that, the chance of a good outcome is bigger and better," said the 52-year-old.

Marijne also stressed the importance of acclimatisation in Japan, which is more humid than Europe, but added that adapting to different conditions was not a major concern for a team that has played across continents.

"It's a little more humid in Japan, so acclimatisation was important. We also did some fun things like playing mini golf and team activities.

"Other teams are also coming from different countries and it's normal to constantly adjust according to the conditions, like we have played in Australia, Argentina, Europe and now Japan in different conditions," he said.

Marijne identified India's disciplined defence as one of its biggest strengths from the World Cup.

"Our strong defence can make it very difficult for the opponents to score. I don't want to jinx this, but the discipline and culture we are focusing on is the basis of the success and we must not forget that.

"It's important to keep the basics right and that's what we did in the World Cup." Marijne, under whose tutelage Indian finish fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, also urged his players to remain humble despite their newfound confidence.

"The team has confidence from the World Cup, which is good, but too much confidence is arrogance. I told them that we need to stay humble and there is no room for overconfidence. We have to keep working hard. I tell them to be connected with each other. Being a team is about continuing to work on connecting with each other and the girls are doing well in that aspect," he said.

Marijne said the team's emphasis on unity would continue to be symbolised by its "unity thread" and "crystal ball", which he introduced to the players and support staff during the World Cup.

"That will not change. It reminds them of what is required as a team and that they are there for each other," he said while showing his unity band." PTI MJ APA APA

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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