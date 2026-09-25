India vs Nepal Live Streaming Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final: Already assured of a medal, the Indian women's kabaddi team eyes a place in the final as it takes on Nepal in the semi-finals at the Asian Games 2026. The defending champions remained unbeaten in the group stage, securing consecutive victories, including a 37-23 win over Iran after defeating Bangladesh in their opening match. Against Japan, it was a one-sided contest as the Indian women led 32-13 at halftime before scoring 18 more points in the second half. The Indians collected 37 raid points, seven bonus points, and six all-out points.

When will the India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final take place?

The India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final will take place on Friday, September 25.

Where will India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final take place?

The India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final will take place at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium.

What time will the India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final start?

The India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final?

The India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final?

The India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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