India vs Nepal Live Streaming Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch
India vs Nepal Live Streaming Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final Live Telecast: When And Where To Watch
India vs Nepal Live Streaming Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final: Already assured of a medal, the Indian women's kabaddi team eyes a place in the final as it takes on Nepal in the semi-finals at the Asian Games 2026. The defending champions remained unbeaten in the group stage, securing consecutive victories, including a 37-23 win over Iran after defeating Bangladesh in their opening match. Against Japan, it was a one-sided contest as the Indian women led 32-13 at halftime before scoring 18 more points in the second half. The Indians collected 37 raid points, seven bonus points, and six all-out points.
When will the India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final take place?
The India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final will take place on Friday, September 25.
Where will India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final take place?
The India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final will take place at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium.
What time will the India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final start?
The India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final will start at 9:30 AM IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final?
The India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final?
The India vs Nepal, Asian Games Women's Kabaddi Semi-Final will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.
(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)