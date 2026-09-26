 India vs Iran Men's Kabaddi Final Live Score, Asian Games 2026 Final Live Updates: India Face Tough Fight, Scores Level | Asian Games News
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Asian Games 2026 19 Sep 26 to 04 Oct 26
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India vs Iran LIVE Score Updates, Men's Kabaddi Final at Asian Games 2026: The Indian men's kabaddi team is facing a tough competition from familiar rivals Iran in the final of the men's kabaddi event at the Asian Games on Saturday. In the first-half, both the teams are giving a strong competition to each other, making the grand finale a thrilling contest. The two teams have faced each other three times in the last four Asian Games finals. India won all three of those matches. However, at the 2018 Asian Games, Iran beat India in the semi-finals and went on to win the gold medal. After the women's team defeated Iran in the final to win gold earlier in the day, the men's team will be expected to complete a double triumph for India.

India vs Iran LIVE Score Updates, Men's Kabaddi Final at Asian Games 2026

Sep 26, 2026 14:40 (IST)
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India vs Iran, Men's Kabaddi Final Live: Super tackle for India

WOAH!!! A terrific move from India as they make it 4-4 against Iran. Three Indian players were very clear in their approach and smartly trapped an Iranian raider, got two points. 

Sep 26, 2026 14:38 (IST)
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India vs Iran, Men's Kabaddi Final Live: Iran open account

After India's early lead, Iran did not stay silent for long as Ali Samadi brings a crucial point for his side. It is just few early minutes of the match and both the teams are giving their level best to clinch every point. Scores: 2-1 in favour of India. 

Sep 26, 2026 14:35 (IST)
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India vs Iran, Men's Kabaddi Final Live: We are underway

And the opening whistle has been blown as the Asian Games 2026, men's kabaddi final between India and Iran begins. India are also off to a good start as Iran star Mohammadreza Shadloui is brilliantly tackled. 2-0 lead for India. 

Sep 26, 2026 14:32 (IST)
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India vs Iran, Men's Kabaddi Final Live: Iran's lineup

Fazel Atrachali (c), Mohammadesmaeil Nabibakhsh, Reza Mirbhageri, Omid Khojastehmohammadshah, Amirhossein Taghipour, Amirreza Aliakbari, Alireza Mirzaiean, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Ali Samadi, Amirhossein Bastami, Amirhossein Ejlali, Amirmohammad Zafar. 

Sep 26, 2026 14:31 (IST)
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India vs Iran, Men's Kabaddi Final Live: India's lineup

India's lineup: Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Jaideep, Rahul, Ayan, Sumit, Sunil Kumar (c), Ankit, Pawan Kumar, Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Ashu Malik.

Sep 26, 2026 14:27 (IST)
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India vs Iran, Men's Kabaddi Final Live: Historic moment for India women

The win extended India's dominance in women's kabaddi, with the team now having won gold at all five editions since the sport made its Asian Games debut at Guangzhou 2010, except in 2018 when Iran ended their run in the Jakarta final. Iran have emerged as India’s toughest rivals in a sport that is increasingly looking towards an Olympic future, but on Saturday their relative inexperience proved costly.

Sep 26, 2026 14:25 (IST)
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India vs Iran, Men's Kabaddi Final Live: India women's team win gold

India refused to surrender their Asian Games women's kabaddi crown, exposing Iran's weak flank and then holding their nerve in a tense finish to clinch a record-extending fourth gold with a 37-34 victory in the final in Nagoya on Saturday.

Sep 26, 2026 14:20 (IST)
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India vs Iran, Men's Kabaddi Final Live: India look to settle old scores

India are the defending champions in kabaddi at the ongoing Asian Games. Men's kabaddi has been a part of the Asiad roster since 1990 with India winning eight golds so far. The only other nation to have secured gold apart from India in the competition is Iran, which finished on top in 2018. India had stunningly settled for a bronze in that edition. 

Sep 26, 2026 14:14 (IST)
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India vs Iran, Men's Kabaddi Final Live: India's big win vs Thailand

Indian men's kabaddi team booked their title defence clash at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 at Aichi-Nagoya on Friday, thrashing Thailand in a largely one-sided semifinal. India defeated Thailand 66-28, and the eight-time men's kabaddi champions at the Asian Games will now defend their crown against Iran. 

Sep 26, 2026 14:05 (IST)
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India vs Iran, Men's Kabaddi Final Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Asian Games 2026, men's kabaddi final between India and Iran, straight from the Tokai Citizen Gymnasium. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

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