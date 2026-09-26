India vs Iran LIVE Score Updates, Men's Kabaddi Final at Asian Games 2026: The Indian men's kabaddi team is facing a tough competition from familiar rivals Iran in the final of the men's kabaddi event at the Asian Games on Saturday. In the first-half, both the teams are giving a strong competition to each other, making the grand finale a thrilling contest. The two teams have faced each other three times in the last four Asian Games finals. India won all three of those matches. However, at the 2018 Asian Games, Iran beat India in the semi-finals and went on to win the gold medal. After the women's team defeated Iran in the final to win gold earlier in the day, the men's team will be expected to complete a double triumph for India.

India vs Iran LIVE Score Updates, Men's Kabaddi Final at Asian Games 2026