India In Athletics at Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: India can win as many as nine more athletics medals on Day 7 of Asian Games 2026, on Saturday. The first opportunities will come in men's shot put, where Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Karanveer Singh will take part. Toor is aiming to win a hattrick of Asiad gold medals. Praveen Chitravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan will then take part in men's triple jump. The day will be capped off by a string of track medal events. Kiran Pahal and Prachi Choudhary will be in action in the women's 400m final, while Vishal TK will take part in the men's 400m final. Parul Chaudhary and Pooja will also gun for medals in the women's 1500m final.

Earlier in the day, Sawan Barwal ended India's 41-year wait for a marathon medal at the Asian Games, clinching silver. It was India's six athletics medal at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

India Athletics LIVE Results, Medal Events, Finals And Qualification Updates