India In Athletics at Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: India can win as many as nine more athletics medals on Day 7 of Asian Games 2026, on Saturday. The first opportunities will come in men's shot put, where Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Karanveer Singh will take part. Toor is aiming to win a hattrick of Asiad gold medals. Praveen Chitravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan will then take part in men's triple jump. The day will be capped off by a string of track medal events. Kiran Pahal and Prachi Choudhary will be in action in the women's 400m final, while Vishal TK will take part in the men's 400m final. Parul Chaudhary and Pooja will also gun for medals in the women's 1500m final.
Earlier in the day, Sawan Barwal ended India's 41-year wait for a marathon medal at the Asian Games, clinching silver. It was India's six athletics medal at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.
India Athletics LIVE Results, Medal Events, Finals And Qualification Updates
Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Tajinderpal Singh Toor eyes history
For Tajinderpal Singh Toor, it could be a historic day. Toor has won men's shot put gold in each of the last two Asian Games, and has the chance to become the first Indian to earn three consecutive golds in the category.
Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Men's shot put final coming up
Right then, time to switch focus to the men's shot put final. Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Karanveer Singh will represent India. Can the wait for a first athletics gold end today?
Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Nandhini qualifies for hurdles final!
Nandhini Kongan qualifies for the women's 100m final! She does not finish in the top three in Heat 2, which would've guaranteed automatic qualification. However, she is the fastest among the next two non-top three across the two heats, and so she qualifies.
Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Jyothi Yarraji DNS!
The women's 100m hurdles heats are about to begin but hang on! India's Jyothi Yarraji is not taking part! She was supposed to be in Heat 1, but she is listed as 'DNS (Did Not Start)'.
We're waiting for official clarity as to why.
India Athletics Asian Games LIVE: Decathlon ongoing
The high jump event of the decathlon is currently ongoing, where Commonwealth Games medalist Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad are representing India.
India Athletics Asian Games LIVE: Historic marathon silver
India have already won a medal in athletics today, as Sawan Barwal clinched silver in the men's marathon, ending the nation's 44-year wait for an Asian Games marathon medal.
India Athletics Asian Games LIVE: 9 medals up for grabs
India can win as many as nine more athletics medals today. The first opportunity comes in men's shot put, where Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Karanveer Singh will take part.
Praveen Chitravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan will fight for medals in the men's triple jump final.
The day will end with a string of track medal event. Kiran Pahal and Prachi Choudhary will compete in the women's 400m final, Vishal TK will race in the men's 400m final, and Pooja and Parul Chaudhary will take part in the women's 1500m final.
India Athletics Asian Games LIVE: India's athletics events, Day 7
Here's a list of all of India's athletics events coming up on Day 7 of Asian Games 2026:
2:35 p.m.: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon high jump.
4:04 p.m.: Jyothi Yarraji in women's 100m hurdles heats.
4:12 p.m.: Nandhini Kongan in women's 100m hurdles heats.
4:30 p.m.: Tajinderpal Singh and Karanveer Singh in men's shot put final (medal event).
4:33 p.m.: Harita Bhadra in women's 200m heats.
4:41 p.m.: Unnathi Bolland in women's 200m heats.
5:05 p.m.: Praveen Chitravel and Karthik Unnikrishnan in men's triple jump (medal event).
5:21 p.m.: Yoonus Shah in men's 1500m heats.
5:31 p.m.: Gulveer Singh in men's 1500m heats.
5:50 p.m.: Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad in men's decathlon 400m heats.
6:15 p.m.: Prachi and Kiran in women's 400m final (medal event).
6:33 p.m.: Vishal TK in men's 400m final (medal event).
6:45 p.m.: Pooja and Parul Chaudhary in women's 1500m final (medal event).
India Athletics Asian Games LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to the live coverage of India's athletics events on Day 7 of the Asian Games 2026. We have a bunch of events coming up in the next few hours, and India have the chance to win as many as nine more athletics medals today!
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates.