The Indian team went down fighting 0-2 to hosts Japan in the men's quadrant semifinals to settle for a bronze medal in the sepaktakraw competition at the Asian Games on Friday. India lost the last-four match 12-15, 13-15. The second set was more closely contested, with the Indian team fighting hard but trailing Japan throughout, even narrowing the gap to 13-14 in the closing stages. India had earlier won all their Group A matches to top the group, defeating Laos (2-0), Vietnam (2-0) and Myanmar (2-1).

On the other hand, Japan had finished second in Group B after starting their campaign with a 1-2 defeat to Indonesia.

The hosts then defeated Singapore and South Korea to reach the semifinals.

Earlier in the day, the Indian women's team was beaten 0-2 by Thailand in their Group A preliminary match.

Thailand won the first set 15-10 and were even more dominant in the second, winning 15-4.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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