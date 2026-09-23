India In Athletics At Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates: 11 athletes across five disciplines are set to represent India in athletics at Asian Games 2026 on Thursday. Presently, Anamika Aneesh and Pooja are in action in the shot put event of the heptathlon. The quartet of Jay Kumar, Ansa Babu, Manu TS and Rashdeep Kaur will then compete in the mixed 4x400m relay Round 1 heats. The duo of Asha Ilango and Niharika Vashisht will eye podium finishes in the women's triple jump final. Sprinters Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh will also compete in their 100m heat races later in the day. Seema will make her Asian Games debut in the women's 10,000m final to round off India's athletics campaign for the day. (Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE Updates)
India Athletics LIVE Results, Medal Events And Qualification Updates:
Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Anamika improves throw
Anamika has improved from 10.62m to 10.87m on her second attempt. However, that is not enough to improve her position; she remains in 8th.
Pooja threw an underwhelming 9.19m on her second attempt.
Asian Games Athletics LIVE: Pooja 5th, Anamika 8th
End of the first round of attempts. Pooja has dropped to fifth after throws by her competitors. Anamika is in 8th, with a throw of 10.62m on her first go.
India Athletics Asian Games LIVE: Pooja up to third!
A decent throw by Pooja to start off! She manages 11.20m on her first attempt, taking her up to third position. The best so far has been 12.45m.
India Athletics Asian Games LIVE: Delay in heptathlon event
We are noticing a bit of a delay in the heptathlon shot put event. We've just had one throw so far; proceedings seemed to have stopped momentarily due to some equipment issue.
India Athletics Asian Games LIVE: India's heptathlon medals in Asian Games
Here's a list of all the medals won by Indian athletes at the heptathlon event in Asian Games history:
1978: Angel Mary Joseph - Silver
2002: Soma Biswas - Silver, JJ Shobha - Bronze
2006: Soma Biswas - Silver, JJ Shobha - Bronze
2010: Pramila Aiyappa - Bronze
2018: Swapna Barman - Gold
2022: Nandini Agasara - Bronze
India Athletics Asian Games LIVE: Event about to begin
We are less than 10 minutes away from the scheduled start of the shot put even at women's heptathlon. Let's see how well Anamika and Pooja can do, in their bid to improve their position.
India Athletics Asian Games LIVE: Heptathlon action up first
India's Anamika Aneesh and Pooja will be in action shortly, in the shot put section of the heptathlon. Currently, Anamika is 6th and Pooja is 9th out of the 10 finalists.
India have won medals in every heptathlon at Asian Games in the 21st century, except 2014.
India Athletics Asian Games LIVE: Upcoming athletics events
Here's a list of all the athletics events in which India will take part today: (times in IST)
3:35 p.m.: Anamika Aneesh and Pooja in heptathlon shot put.
4:14 p.m.: Asha Ilango and Niharika Vashisht in women's triple jump final (medal event).
4:38 p.m.: Animesh Kujur in men's 100m heat 1.
5:02 p.m.: Gurindervir Singh in men's 100m heat 4.
5:30 a.m.: Anamika Aneesh in heptathlon 200m.
5:40 a.m.: Pooja in heptathlon 200m.
5:55 p.m.: Seema in women's 10,000m final (medal event).
6:45 p.m.: India in mixed 4x400m relay final (medal event).
India Athletics Asian Games LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to NDTV Sports for the live coverage of India's athletics events on Day 5 at Asian Games 2026. 11 athletes across five disciplines take part, with many medals up for grabs.
Stay tuned for all the live updates!