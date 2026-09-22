ICC chairman Jay Shah and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia congratulated the Indian women's cricket team after it successfully defended its Asian Games gold medal with a commanding 147-run victory over Sri Lanka in the final in Nisshin on Tuesday. India produced a dominant all-round performance to claim its first gold medal of the ongoing Asian Games. Smriti Mandhana's 79 off 45 balls powered India to a record 216/3 before the bowlers dismissed Sri Lanka for just 69. “Congratulations to India women's team for winning the Asian Games gold! And well played Sri Lanka on clinching silver in Japan after a strong campaign. As we look ahead to cricket's return to the Olympics at #LA28, spectacles like this prove that the women's game is ready to command the biggest multi-sport stages,” Jay Shah wrote on X on Monday.

Congratulations to India women's team for winning the Asian Games gold! And well played Sri Lanka on clinching silver in Japan after a strong campaign.



As we look ahead to cricket's return to the Olympics at #LA28, spectacles like this prove that the women's game is ready to... pic.twitter.com/SRIWb1MxEf — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 22, 2026

Mandhana's innings included seven sixes and five fours, while Shafali Verma contributed 48 off 29 balls. Richa Ghosh then provided the late impetus with an unbeaten 49 off 22 deliveries as India posted the highest total in the history of the women's Asian Games cricket competition.

Saikia hailed the team for securing back-to-back Asian Games gold medals, while also highlighting the side's recent success at the Asia Cup.

“Heartiest congratulations to our Women's Team @BCCIWomen on winning Gold at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya! Back-to-back Asian Games Gold medals — a remarkable achievement and a truly proud moment for Indian cricket. After a dominant Asia Cup campaign in Dubai , the team carried that winning momentum into Nagoya, playing with confidence, flair and determination throughout. Congratulations to each member of Women's Team , both players and support staff. You have made the nation proud once again!”

India's bowlers then completed a comprehensive victory. Deepti Sharma was the standout performer with figures of 3-6, while Shafali Verma and Sree Charani claimed two wickets each. Shreyanka Patil also took two wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 69.

Chamari Athapaththu top-scored for Sri Lanka with 29 off 21 balls, but the chase never gained momentum as India kept striking at regular intervals.

The victory saw India retain the gold medal it won at the previous edition of the Asian Games, where it also defeated Sri Lanka in the final.

India's 216/3 also broke the previous Asian Games record of 202/4, set by Hong Kong against Mongolia in the 2023 Hangzhou Games. The total was also the highest in a women's T20 final, surpassing the previous mark of 210 set by Brazil against Spain earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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