The trio of Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru Dhanda, and Manisha Keer made India proud by adding to the country's medal tally at the Asian Games 2026 on Tuesday. The shooters helped India secure a silver medal in the women's trap team event at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery, recording a combined score of 328. Despite rain affecting the competition, the Indian trio maintained their composure while several of their rivals struggled to cope with the challenging conditions. Following the achievement, Aashima spoke to NDTV about her experience and the challenges she overcame on her way to winning the prestigious medal for the country.

Q: It's been a prolific morning for Team India. You won the team silver, and then you won the individual gold. Tell us about your experience of shooting, this morning.

Ashima Ahlawat: So, it's been raining terrifically since the morning, and the other countries, they were struggling to manage in the tough conditions, and Team India kind of managed to push through. And we climbed the leaderboard, because yesterday we guys were trailing. We were on a third position for the bronze medal, and today we managed to climb up and get a silver. But somehow disappointed also that we could have got the gold. All of us have could push hard, and... but it's okay. I mean, we are happy at the end.

Q:Were you pushed back a little because of this terrible conditions that were prevailing overnight?

Ashima Ahlawat: Yeah, I would say kind of. But I mean, we had trained in these conditions in India. We had similar conditions. But here, the rain is like facing towards the face, so we had difficulties in the lenses and everything. So, those were the struggles, but somehow we managed to push through and get home with a medal. So, that's what matters.

Q:Ashima, you know, India overall has had a great tradition in trap shooting, right from Karni Singh, Raja Randhir Singh. But women haven't really... though women there have been some in trap, but women really haven't... haven't shone on this stage. With you girls delivering the kind of result, tell us, where do you see India's trap shooting going?

Ashima Ahlawat: I mean, this year and last year people performing really well. Me, Neeru, and other teammates, we've been performing really well in the trap event, in the men's event also. So, in the upcoming years also, we are expecting trap to do wonders and get the Olympic quota-two Olympic quota, and go to the LA. That's the dream.

Q:Also, would you say that this big difference in the team has come because of your coach Peter Wilson, who's an Olympic champion himself?

Ashima Ahlawat: Yeah, I mean, Peter has widened our mindset. Because earlier, all of us had the potential. India is full of talent, but Peter is the one who has shifted the mindset that we can win. We have the talent, we can win also, because we were lacking in confidence and the mentality, and Peter has shifted all that.

Q:Tell us a little bit more about this campaign. Of course, the medals stand out in the campaign. They must be the most memorable moments for you, but what else really are you taking?

Ashima Ahlawat: I am taking a wonderful experience back home. I mean, this journey has been really bouncy. Day one was not that good, then day two we bounced back, and today we bounced back. And I mean, this is a learning for all of us, and I'm nearly 22 years old, so I have many more years to come, and looking forward to get the Olympic quota next year for my country.

Q:Tell us a little bit about yourself. Where and when did you start, and how long did it take for you to come to a podium?

Ashima Ahlawat: It's really funny because I was watching Asian Games back home, sitting in front of the TV, and I wanted to start shooting, but my mom kind of held me back, saying that first you get into your dream college, and then you can start. So, I had to score good marks in my 12th boards, and that's how it all started, and I started shooting. My only aim when I started shooting was to get to the Asian Games, and here I am, and going back...

Q:Which Asian Games was this?

Ashima Ahlawat: This was 2018 in Indonesia. Yeah, I was watching that, and I saw Lakshay Sheoran and all of them winning medals.

Q:Lakshay Sheoran, who's Neeru's cousin.

Ashima Ahlawat: Yeah. Won a medal, yes, So, looking forward to all of them, and like today I am here. So, life has come to a full circle.

Q:Which college were you in?

Ashima Ahlawat: Lady Shri Ram College.

Q:You are from Delhi. So... okay, so you would have been from the Karni Singh nursery, right?

Ashima Ahlawat: Yeah.

Q:And how much has that really helped for you to kind of grow from a shooter who didn't really have a tradition of shooting to a podium finisher?

Ashima Ahlawat: Nobody in my family is into shooting. I mean, they are a business family, and nobody knew, and nobody like believed that, you know, I can make it to the Indian team. Once I made it, then there was no coming back.



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